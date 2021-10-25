Microbial Air Sampler Market Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 9.2 % During Forecast Year 2028 | Cherwell Laboratories, Multitech Enviro Analytical LLP

The Asia Pacific Microbial Air Sampler Market is expected to reach US$ 87.43 million by 2028 from US$ 47.27 million in 2021; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028.

A microbial air sampler is a sampling device that can be used to examine microbiological particles in the air or in a controlled environment. This microbial air sampler works by pushing air into or onto a collection medium for a predetermined amount of time. After incubating the acquired culture, the presence of the microbe in the air is evaluated subjectively and quantitatively. It can be used for indoor microbiological contamination examinations in all rooms, in clean rooms in the pharmaceutical business, and in hygienically sensitive production facilities and equipment in the food industry.

The growth of the market is attributed to key driving factors such as growing usage of microbial air samplers in combating the COVID-19 situation and increasing cases of food contamination by microbes. However, the high capital investment for setting up an advanced lab is restraining the market growth.

Major Key players covered in this report:

• Cherwell Laboratories

• Multitech Enviro Analytical LLP

• Munro Instruments Limited

• MERCK KGaA

• bioMerieux SA

ASIA PACIFIC MICROBIAL AIR SAMPLER MARKET SEGMENTATION

Asia Pacific Microbial Air Sampler Market, by Product Type

• Portable Microbial Air Sampler

• Desktop Microbial Air Sampler

• Accessories

Asia Pacific Microbial Air Sampler Market, by Collection Technique

• Impact Air Sampler

• Impinge Air Sampler

• Surface Air Sampler

• Compressed Air Sampler

• Real-Time Samplers

• Others

Asia Pacific Microbial Air Sampler Market, by End User

• Research and Academic Institutes

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Food and Beverage

• Personal Care Industries

• Others

