Middle East and Africa Variable Speed Drive Market Marks High Revenue of US$ 1,433.5 million by 2028 | ABB, Siemens, Emerson Electric, Schneider Electric

MEA variable speed drive market is expected to grow from US$ 936.5 million in 2021 to US$ 1,433.5 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028.

The advent of IoT in drive systems is one of the major factor boosting the sales for compact and integrated drive systems. Traditional variable speed drives are usually large and require a lot of space, which is a bottleneck for a large number of customers. Thus, many vendors are developing integrated drive systems that can reduce the overall size and ensure efficient use of space.

Some of the companies competing in the Middle East and Africa Variable Speed Drive Market are

• ABB

• Siemens

• Emerson Electric

• Schneider Electric

• Rockwell Automation, Inc.

• Danfoss

• Yaskawa Electric Corporation

• General Electric

• WEG

• EMHEATER South Africa

MEA Variable Speed Drive Market Segmentation-

By Voltage

• Low Voltage

• Medium Voltage

By Type

• AC Drives

• DC Drives

• Servo Drives

By Power

• Micro-Power Drives

• Low-Power Drives

• Medium-Power Drives

• High-Power Drives

By Application

• Pumps

• Fans

• Compressors

• Conveyors

• Others

By End-User

• Chemical & Oil and Gas (COG)

• Industrial

• Infrastructure

• Power Generation

• Water and Wastewater

• Marine

• District Cooling Plant

• Others

