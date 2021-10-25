USB Devices Market Revenue to Surpass USD 59266.8 Million by 2027 at 8.7% CAGR: Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

According to our latest market study on “USB Devices Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Device Standard Type (USB 2.0, USB 3.0, USB 4.0); Product (Webcams, Flash Drives, Memory Card Reader, Digital Audio Player, Computer Peripherals, Others); Connector Type (Type A, Type B, Type C, Lightning Connector); Applications (Consumer Electronics, IT and Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare and Medical Devices, Others),” the market was valued at US$ 30869.1 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach US$ 59266.8 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Universal serial bus (USB) or USB key or USB stick devices store data in flash memory with a USB-integrated interface. Webcams, flash drives, memory card readers, digital audio players, and computer peripherals are among the devices that can be connected to USB devices. Once the USB is plugged into these devices, the operating system automatically identifies the essential drives for displaying content and files stored on the drive.

Unlike high-definition multimedia interface (HDMI) cables and Ethernet, the USB cables come with different types, such as Type-A, Type-B, Type-C, and lightning connectors. The USB Type-C specifications are highly compatible with Intel Thunderbolt 3, which can further surge the data transfer speeds by three-folds. USB devices can also be used to charge tablets and smartphones by connecting them to the powered devices such as PCs and laptops.

Geographically, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the USB Devices market in 2019, followed by Europe and North America. Further, North America is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The USB Devices market is segmented into device standard type, product, applications, and geography. Based on device standard type, the market is further categorized into USB 2.0, USB 3.0, and USB 4.0.

The USB 2.0 segment represented a larger share of the overall market in 2019. In terms of product type, the market is segmented into Webcams, Flash Drives, Memory Card Reader, Digital Audio, Player, Computer Peripherals, and others. In 2019, the computer peripherals segment accounted for a substantial share of the global USB Devices market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on USB Devices Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has created enormous disruption across industries, including electronics & semiconductors. Every phase of the business model has been witnessing the drastic change, including the manufacturing units, capital expenditures, R&D, demand, supply chain, production decisions, and mergers and acquisitions. Over the past several months, the COVID-19 outbreak had severely challenged the electronics manufacturers.

The disruption among the raw material suppliers, temporary closure of manufacturing units, limited funding, and weak demand from the customers have showcased adverse impacts on the electronics & semiconductor manufacturers. According to Electronic Components Industry Association, the emergence of COVID-19 has caused delays in product releases, disruption in supply chain events, and other industry activities.

Several manufacturers have temporarily halted the manufacturing units owing to lesser demand for the products as a result of lockdown measures and limited manufacturing resources. Additionally, the manufacturers of various electronic and semiconductor products, including USB devices, have been experiencing substantial delays in lead times, which has weakened the supply chain.

Similar to USB-compatible devices, the storage system manufacturers also observed delays in procuring USB devices. This resulted in lesser production and delay in shipment of the final products. This has had a negative impact on the USB Devices market.

The List of Companies – USB Devices Market

ADATA Technology Co., Ltd., Corsair, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, Imation Corporation, Kingston Technology Corporation, Samsung Corporation, SanDisk Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Transcend Information, Inc., and Verbatim Americas LLC are among the key players profiled during this market study. are among the few major companies operating in the USB Devices market.

