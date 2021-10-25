Vegetable Fertilizers Market 2021: Growth Factors, Regional And Competitive Landscape Forecast To 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

A fertilizer is known as any synthetic or natural material which is applied in the soil to supply one or more essential nutrients required for plants to grow. Fertilizers mainly enhance the growth of any plant by adding additives, including nitrogen, potassium, and also phosphate. Some fertilizers are utilized to improve soil fertility through modification of its aeration and water retention. Nitrogen is one of the most important nutrients necessary for the growth of plants. It is mainly available in natural form in the soil (atmosphere); however, only a few plants have the ability to absorb it. Therefore, it is supplied to many plants synthetically in the form of nitrogenous fertilizers. In the market, there are fertilizers available for utilization in fruits, vegetables, and crops; and some fertilizers are meant for application only in vegetables.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The vegetable fertilizers market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as wider application in leafy vegetables, solanaceae, root & bulb, brassica, and others. The global population is increasing day by day at a rapid rate. This growing population is demanding more food products, fruits, and vegetables. Supplying the same to this growing population is becoming a challenge. On the other hand, arable land is further declining, owing to industrialization and urbanization. Hence, fertilizers have been utilized for a long time to increase the productivity of fruits, vegetables, and crops. This is anticipated to drive the market growth for vegetable fertilizer in the near future. However, regulatory and environmental constraints coupled with high production costs, are likely to act as drawbacks in this market. Nevertheless, with the steady growth in the agrochemical industry and agriculture industry, there are opportunities for the market players to invest in this market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Vegetable Fertilizers Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the vegetable fertilizers market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global vegetable fertilizers market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading vegetable fertilizers market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global vegetable fertilizers market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. On the basis of type, the vegetable fertilizers market is segmented into nitrogen fertilizer, potash, and others. The vegetable fertilizers market on the basis of the application is classified into leafy vegetables, solanaceae, root & bulb, brassica, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global vegetable fertilizers market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The vegetable fertilizers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the vegetable fertilizers market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the vegetable fertilizers market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover various key developments in the global vegetable fertilizers market. Various companies are focusing growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Some of the growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from vegetable fertilizers market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for vegetable fertilizers in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the vegetable fertilizers market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the vegetable fertilizers market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Arab Potash Company

Bunge Limited

EuroChem Group

Everris

Haifa Chemicals

ICL Fertilizers

Omex

SQM

UralChem

Yara International

