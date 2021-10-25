Pharyngoscopes Industry Survey Report on 2021 Market Opportunities and Threats

The growing incidences of cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders, and increased ailments, will spur the growth of the market. Additionally, urbanization coupled with a sedentary lifestyle, and development of technology factors like these will boost the market growth to significant extent over the forecast period.

However, lack of trained professionals and a lack of awareness about physiotherapy in developing regions may restrain the growth of the market in the forecasted period.

Key Players Analysis:

Patterson Companies, Inc.

Enraf-Nonius B.V.

DJO, LLC

Select Medical Corporation

Kindred Healthcare, LLC

EMS Physio Ltd.

S. Physical Therapy, Inc.

Isokinetics Inc

Beijing Healtheast Technology & Development Co. Ltd.

Research report has been compiled by studying the market in-depth along with drivers, opportunities, restraints & other strategies as well as new-developments that can help a reader to understand the exact situation of the market along with the factors that can limit or hamper the market growth and the report also has been updated with Impacts & effects of Coronavirus pandemic and how it has influenced consumer behavior & the growth of the market as well as industries.

The global physical therapy instrument market is segmented on the equipment type, application, and end user. Based on equipment type, the global physical therapy instrument market is segmented laser therapy, hydrotherapy, electrotherapy, cryotherapy, continuous passive motion units, multi-exercise therapy unit, heat therapy, ultrasound, and other. Based on application, the global physical therapy instrument market is segmented into cardiovascular and pulmonary, neurological, musculoskeletal, pediatrics and other. Based on end user, the global physical therapy instrument market is segmented into hospitals, physiotherapy centers, rehabilitation clinics, and home care settings

