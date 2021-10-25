Automotive Semiconductor Market Research Insights 2021, Size, Share, Trends, Competitive Landscape, and COVID-19 Impact Forecast till 2027

The Automotive Semiconductor Market Report provides insightful data on market status, future forecast, growth opportunity and key players based on a thorough research process. Readers looking to identify aspects such as market drivers, restraints, weaknesses and threats can get all the desired information over here, along with supporting figures and facts.

The automotive semiconductor market is broadly segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM. The market for automotive semiconductors comprises of several tier1, tier2 and tier3 companies across the globe which capitalizes substantial amounts with an objective to develop advanced electronic and semiconductor products.

The continuous innovations in the field of semiconductors for wide variety of applications in passenger cars, lightweight commercial vehicle (LCV), heavyweight commercial vehicle (HCV) is attracting several automakers globally, which is paving the path for automotive semiconductors market in the current scenario. Growth in the recent five years is primarily driven by two major factors, rise in automobile manufacturing worldwide and continuous partnerships among the semiconductor manufacturers and automakers globally.

Major Key Players in Automotive Semiconductor Market :

NVIDIA Corporation

Intel Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Infineon Technologies AG

Rohm Semiconductor

Texas Instruments Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

ON Semiconductor Corporation

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Automotive Semiconductor Market Segmentation:

Automotive Semiconductor Market – By Component

Optical

Sensors & Actuators

Memory

Microcontrollers

Analog ICs

Logic and Discrete Power Devices

Automotive Semiconductor Market – By Application

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

Body Electronics

Infotainment

Powertrain

Safety Systems

Geographically, the Global Automotive Semiconductor Market is designed for the following Regional Markets :

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

