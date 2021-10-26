Europe Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027| Global Industry Analysis By Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth And Forecast By 2027

The fiber optic gyroscope market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 255.64 million in 2019 to US$ 356.89 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Fiber Optic Gyroscope market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

A fiber optic gyroscope is used for numerous purposes, such as sight stabilization, weapons stabilization, gun stabilization, antenna stabilization, and camera stabilization, among many others, in aircraft, helicopters and remotely operated vehicles. Fiber optic gyroscopes are also used in industrial and robotics applications, including optics or RF antenna stabilization, ground vehicles, robots and training simulator stabilization, in addition to aerospace and defense applications.

Major key players covered in this report:

Emcore Corporation

Fizoptika

Honeywell International Inc

ixblue

KVH Industries, Inc.

NEDAERO

Optolink RPC LLC

Safran Colibrys SA

The rising demand for unmanned vehicles also drives the growth of the market in Europe. Each country in Europe has its regulations on UAVs; however, EASA has proposed a central framework for the whole European region. Most of the commercial UAV market is focused in larger countries such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, and Switzerland. Although Switzerland is comparatively smaller in terms of geography, the country is home to UAV industry leaders such as Pix4D and senseFly and the Unmanned Traffic Management Association. All of these countries, except UK, have to follow EASA’s proposed regulatory framework in the future. Apart from the countries mentioned above, other countries in the European region, Russia, are expected to experience high growth in the military UAV market. This growth is attributed to the country’s significant expenditure of military & defense. Also, Increasing requirement of fiber optic gyroscopes among various industrial applications in Europe region is expected to create a significant demand for fiber optic gyroscope in the coming years, which is further anticipated to drive the Europe fiber optic gyroscope market.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Fiber Optic Gyroscope market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Fiber Optic Gyroscope market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Fiber Optic Gyroscope market segments and regions.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Fiber Optic Gyroscope market.

