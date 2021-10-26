Middle East and Africa Animal Feed Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2020 With Top Key Players are Archer Daniel Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Evonik Industries AG, New Hope Group Co. Ltd,, Nutreco NV, Perdue Farms, etc.

The animal feed market in MEA is expected to grow from US$ 23,502.51 million in 2018 to US$ 30,740.45 Mn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2019 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Middle East and Africa Animal Feed Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Middle East and Africa Animal Feed market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

According to the United Nations, 821 Mn people in 2018 were undernourished. Taking into account all the people in the world affected by moderate levels of food insecurity as well as those who suffer from hunger, it is estimated that more than 2 billion people do not have regular access to sufficient and nutritious food. The World Bank and many private and public companies have made investments in rural and agricultural development to boost nutrition and food production and mitigate food insecurity. The unabated increase in the population has strained the food supply chain and increased the demand for high calorie and protein diet. According to a study by the United Nations, the world will need 70% more food to feed a population of 9.6 billion people.

Hence, technological advancements in animal nutrition to improve productivity of farm animals and increase the production of dairy and milk has become paramount to provide adequate nutrition to the world. The need for wholesome food to feed the burgeoning population base presents a lucrative opportunity for the livestock, meat, dairy, and its allied animal feed industry. Animal feed industry is anticipated to receive investments across the globe to aid in balanced nutrition program of animals, which is crucial to supplement the protein and daily nutrition requirements of the world. This is bolstering the growth of the MEA animal feed market.

By Form Pellets Crumbles Mash Others

By Livestock Poultry Ruminants Swine Aquaculture Others

By Country UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

Company Profiles Archer Daniel Midland Co.

Cargill Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

New Hope Group Co. Ltd,

Nutreco NV

Perdue Farms

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key player in the Middle East and Africa Animal Feed market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Middle East and Africa Animal Feed market segments and regions.

The research on the Middle East and Africa Animal Feed market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Middle East and Africa Animal Feed market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Middle East and Africa Animal Feed market.

