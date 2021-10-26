Europe EGR Cooler Market Growth and Trends to 2021-2027 With Top Companies Like Hanon Systems, Korens Co. Ltd., Valeo, MAHLE GmbH, Rheinmetall Automotive AG, Denso Corporation, Continental AG, etc.

The Europe EGR cooler market is expected to reach US$ 114.40 Mn by 2027 from US$ 119.00 Mn in 2019, at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe EGR Cooler Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe EGR Cooler market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Multiple emission norms set up by governments and multiple organizations, such as EURO 6 in European Union, and have led toward acquiescence to these standards by vehicle manufacturers in their corresponding region. All these standards focus on lowering the emission of nitrogen monoxide (NOx), carbon dioxide (CO2), particulate matter (PM), and no methane hydrocarbons (NMHC), among others.

The standards, as mentioned above of emission has led to the invention of new technologies aiming to reduce the emission of these harmful gasses from vehicles’ combustion engines. EGR is one of the techniques being used to comply with these emission standards; thus, the stringent emission norms have significantly impacting on the growth of Europe EGR cooler market. Further, the EGR cooler systems are used for passenger and commercial vehicle. The increasing sales of passenger and commercial vehicles owing to growing disposable income are also driving the demand for Europe EGR cooler market.

The exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) cooler is a component, which is used to lower the temperature of the exhaust gases that are recirculated by the EGR system. The system recirculates exhaust gases back into the engine to reduce NOx emissions and cylinder temperatures. The gas circulated by the system can be significantly hot, especially in vehicles integrated with diesel engines.

Hence, numerous diesel engines are combined with EGR coolers to reduce the temperature of the exhaust gases before they re-enter the engine. Before injecting in the combustion chamber, the exhaust gas must be cool; by cooling EGR gases (Cold EGR), more percent of exhausted NOX pollutants will be lessened. The automobile sector is experiencing considerable developments in terms of advanced technologies, advanced technologies for EGR are encouraging automotive OEMs to adopt EGR cooler systems; thus, the automobile industry has a significant impact on the Europe EGR cooler market.

Europe EGR Cooler Market– By Type

Tube EGR Coolers

Finned EGR Coolers

Europe EGR Cooler Market– By Engine Type

Diesel Engine

Gasoline Engine

Europe EGR Cooler Market– By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Europe EGR Cooler Market– By Country

France

Germany

Italy

Russia

UK

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Benteler Automotive

BorgWarner Inc.

Faurecia

Hanon Systems

Korens Co. Ltd.

Valeo

MAHLE GmbH

Rheinmetall Automotive AG

Denso Corporation

Continental AG

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key player in the Europe EGR Cooler market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe EGR Cooler market segments and regions.

The research on the Europe EGR Cooler market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe EGR Cooler market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe EGR Cooler market.

