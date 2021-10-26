Europe Automotive Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) Market Outlook with Growth Potential by 2027 |Allianz SE, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A., AXA SA, Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., Octo Telematics S.p.A, Sierra Wireless, Inc., TomTom Telematics BV, etc.

Automotive UBI market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 6.01 Bn in 2018 to US$ 43.30 Bn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 24.6% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Automotive Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Automotive Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Get Sample Copy of this Europe Automotive Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00005462

The rising trend of mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) and wide-range of insurance premiums are boosting the growth of the automotive UBI market. Moreover, the significant partnerships among the insurance companies and telematics companies are anticipated to propel automotive UBI market growth in the forecast period. The UBI market is maturing substantially over the years in the countries, namely the US, Italy, and the UK. The insurance companies offering telematics insurance is constantly leveraging on various factors to enhance the solutions and deliver their customers with better schemes.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Automotive Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Automotive Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

By Technology Fitted

• Smartphones

• Black Box

• Dongles

• Others

By Policy Type

• Pay-As-You-Drive (PAYD)

• Pay-How-You-Drive (PHYD)

By Country

• Italy

• UK

• Germany

• Rest of Europe

Automotive UBI Market – Companies Mentioned

• Allstate Insurance Company

• Allianz SE

• Ingenie Services Limited

• Octo Telematics S.p.A

• Vodafone Automotive S.P.A.

• AXA SA

• Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

• TomTom Telematics BV

• Sierra Wireless, Inc.

• Unipolsai Assicurazioni S.p.A.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key player in the Europe Automotive Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Automotive Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) market segments and regions.

Order a Copy of this Europe Automotive Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00005462

The research on the Europe Automotive Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Automotive Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Automotive Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) market.

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics; Semiconductor; Aerospace; Defense; Automotive; Transportation; Energy; Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing; Construction; Food; Beverages; Chemicals; Materials; and Technology, Media; Telecommunications.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: [email protected]

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/