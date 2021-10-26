Europe Automotive Sunroof Market Trends with Growth Opportunities by 2027 |Corning Incorporated, Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V., Johnan Manufacturing Inc, Saint-Gobain, Sunny Enterprises, Webasto Group, Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd., etc.

The Automotive Sunroof market in Europe was valued US$ 1,569.33 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,661.39 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Automotive Sunroof Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Automotive Sunroof market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Despite the strong automotive sector, the COVID-19 outbreak has significantly impacted the automotive market in this region in the last few months. All the regional OEMs in the region have shut down the production activities. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and Groupe PSA (the maker of Peugeot) stopped almost all production in Europe. However, Volkswagen AG has shut factories in Italy and Spain. The pandemic has largely affected the sales of passenger vehicles, which is limiting the growth of the automotive sunroof market in Europe.

Sunroof incurs cost and adds extra to the standard/lower trim of a car. Most of the sunroof are electronically controlled and contain motors, shades, switches, and glass panels. However, pop-up sunroof is mechanical and can add to the car’s aesthetic looks. With the rising demand for sunroof among the middle class of the developing countries, the pop-up sunroof can turn out to be an excellent choice. These types of sunroof dignify to maintain the car’s cost low and can be more approachable to buyers with less budget. Thus, pop-up sunroof offers a huge opportunity towards reaching the mass market in developing nations.

Automotive Sunroof Market – By Mount Type

Slide-in Sunroof

Slide-out Sunroof

Panoramic Sunroof

Pop-Up

Automotive Sunroof Market – By Material

Fabric

Glass

Automotive Sunroof Market – By Application

Premium Cars

SUV

Sedan Cars

Automotive Sunroof Market- By Country

Germany

France

Italy

United Kingdom

Russia

Rest of Europe

Europe Automotive Sunroof Market-Companies Mentioned

ACS France SAS

AISIN SEIKI Co.Ltd.

Automotive Sunroof-Customcraft (ASC) Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V.

Johnan Manufacturing Inc

Saint-Gobain

Sunny Enterprises

Webasto Group

Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key player in the Europe Automotive Sunroof market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Automotive Sunroof market segments and regions.

The research on the Europe Automotive Sunroof market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Automotive Sunroof market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Automotive Sunroof market.

