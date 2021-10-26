Dealer Management System Market Is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during forecast year 2020-2027

The Dealer Management System Market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 2,678.07 million in 2019 to US$ 3,438.70 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Dealership management systems enable auto dealers to fulfill the demands, such as swift and reliable purchases and services for customers. Additionally, the system helps to meet customer requirements by coordinating products and services and ensuring the dealers are ready and equipped to offer the parts required for repairs. Therefore, it simplifies the repair and maintenance services and inventory management.

North America region is severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. North America is one of the most important regions for adopting and developing new technologies due to favourable government policies to boost innovation, the presence of a huge industrial base, and high purchasing power, especially in developed countries such as the US and Canada. Hence, any impact on the growth of industries is expected to affect the economic growth of the region negatively.

Major Key players covered in this report:

• Adam Systems

• Autosoft, Inc.

• BiT Dealership Software, Inc.

• CDK Global LLC

• Cox Automotive

• DealerBuilt

• Dominion Enterprises

• e-Emphasys Technologies Inc.

• Integrated Dealer Systems

MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Dealer Management System Market, by Deployment

• Cloud

• On-Premises

North America Dealer Management System Market, by Application

• Automotive

• Construction

• Mining

• Agriculture

• Others

