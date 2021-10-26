3D Secure Authentication Market Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Applications, Forecast to 2028 Players are Modirum, mSignia, Inc, Netcetera

The 3D Secure Authentication Market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 267.57 million in 2021 to US$ 567.70 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Secure 1.0 has brought additional security; however, it resulted into bad user experience and has costed US$ 1.2 billion in declined card-not-present transactions annually. Therefore, 3D Secure 2.0 has been developed to resolve issues related to decline card and failed transactions. 3D Secure 2.0 is a robust authentication protocol developed around smart mobile phones and modern trends. With the European payment services directive being active from 2019, the card schemes and merchants have started to support updated version of 3D Secure. 3DS2 brings improved user experience with greater security.

In 2020, the US has become the world’s worst-affected country because of the COVID-19 outbreak, causing governments to impose several limitations on business in the country to contain the disease’s spread. On the upside down, the closure of businesses and public activities has not created a direct impact on the market, as during pandemic, adoption of e-commerce channel has been boosted significantly which led to increase in online payment modes.

Major Key players covered in this report:

• GPayments Pvt. Ltd.

• Modirum

• mSignia, Inc

• Netcetera

• Ravelin Technology Ltd

• RS Software

• UL, LLC

MARKET SEGMENTATION

3D Secure Authentication Market, by Component

• Solution

• Services

3D Secure Authentication Market, by End User

