Digital Camera Market is Rapidly Growing with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Top Companies Hasselblad, Nikon Corporation, Sony Corporation

The Digital Camera Market in SAM is expected to grow from US$ 575.72 million in 2021 to US$ 761.34 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Surge in applications of digital cameras in entertainment, media, and sports industries; The use of digital cameras has not just been limited to personal and professional photography, but has been extended across entertainment, media, and sports industries. The film industry is one of the largest and most lucrative categories in the entertainment industry. Rapid technological changes, consumer behavior, and business models have changed the way consumers want to experience and pay for entertainment and the media.

Brazil has the highest number of COVID-19 cases, followed by Ecuador, Chile, Peru, and Argentina, among others. The government of South America has taken an array of actions to protect their citizens and contain COVID-19’s spread. The governments of various countries in South America are taking several initiatives to protect people and to contain COVID-19’s spread in the region through lockdowns, trade bans, and travel restrictions. The growing population, rising disposable income, and high demand of consumer electronics are some of the key factors that are expected to drive the demand of digital cameras in this region.

Major Key players covered in this report:

• Canon Inc

• Eastman Kodak Company

• FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

• Hasselblad

• Leica Camera AG

• Nikon Corporation

• OM Digital Solutions Corporation

• Panasonic Corporation

• RICOH IMAGING COMPANY, LTD.

• Sony Corporation

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Digital Camera Market, by Type

• Compact Digital Camera

• Bridge Camera

• DSLR Camera

• Mirrorless Camera

• Digital Rangefinder Camera

• Line-Scan Camera

Digital Camera Market, by End User

• Personal

• Professional

