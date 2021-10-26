Medical Animation Market Research Report Examine By Top Companies and Forecast to 2028

Medical animation is a video or documentary that explains the mechanism of action (MoA) of a medical equipment, biomedical technology, pharmaceutical drug, or anatomical or biological process using 3D motion graphics. Animations are utilised in the therapeutic and medical fields for a variety of purposes, including educational purposes, surgery simulation, demonstrations, and therapy analysis and comparative evaluation, among others. Low healthcare literacy among developing nations, high adoption of medical animation by drug companies, healthcare institutions are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

The “Global Medical Animation Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the medical animation market with detailed market segmentation by type, therapeutic area, application and end user. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading medical animation market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Major vendors covered in this report:

Blausen Medical Communications, Inc.

Elara Systems, Inc.

Ghost Productions, Inc.

Hybrid Medical Animation, Inc.

Infuse Medical

Invivo Communications, Inc.

Medmovie, Inc.

Scientific Animations, Inc.

Trinsic Animation, LLC.

Viscira

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Medical Animation Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Medical Animation Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Medical Animation Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Low healthcare literacy among some of the developing nations.

Growing adoption of medical animation by drug companies, healthcare institutions, medical device industries is also expected to spur the market growth.

Growth in drug companies and medical devices companies.

Increasing technology penetration by growing number of smart phones, smart devices etc.

Growing number of surgeries performed globally which often require medical animation for illustration purpose.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Medical Animation Market – By Type

1.3.2 Medical Animation Market – By Therapeutic Area

1.3.3 Medical Animation Market – By Application

1.3.4 Medical Animation Market – By End User

1.3.5 Medical Animation Market – By Region

1.3.5.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. MEDICAL ANIMATION MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.1 Threat of Substitute

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.1 Competitive Rivalry

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

