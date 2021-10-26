Upcoming Opportunities in eHealth Market to witness Huge Growth by 2028

The eHealth is used as an information and communication technology (ICT) for the development of healthcare infrastructure. These systems enables the healthcare facilities to offer personalized medicine, mobile health delivery, and social media e-health to their patients. Based on innovative technology these eHealth systems prioritize the delivery of clinical information, care & services.

Key Market Competitors: Global eHealth Market:

General Electric Company

Cerner Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Mckesson Corporation

Siemens AG

athenahealth, Inc.

CompuMed, Inc.

McKinsey & Company

Medtronic

Cisco Systems, Inc.

The growth of the market can be attributed to increasing government initiatives supporting the use of eHealth solutions & services to deliver the higher care at low costs. Moreover, high prevalence of chronic diseases and growing need to manage regulatory compliance through the use of eHealth solutions are the factors that add new opportunities for the global eHealth market over the forecast period.

On the basis of product & services the market is segmented into eHealth solutions and eHealth services. The eHealth solutions segment is further segmented as cardiovascular information systems, e-prescribing solutions, radiology information systems, healthcare information exchange, telehealth solutions, clinical decision support systems, chronic care management apps, personal health record & patient portals, laboratory information systems, laboratory information systems, medical apps, pharmacy information systems, PACS & VNAS, electronic health records/electronic medical records solutions and other specialty information management systems. The eHealth services market is also further segmented into healthcare system strengthening services, treatment services, diagnosis & consultation services and remote monitoring services. Based on end user the eHealth market classified as healthcare providers, healthcare payers, and other end users.

The eHealth Market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as increasing ageing population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, up surge in healthcare costs, and developments in technology. Moreover, increase of big multi-service ambulatory care centers and growth in healthcare investments offer growth opportunities in the eHealth Market.

The “Global eHealth Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical devices industry with a focus on the global eHealth Market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global eHealth Market with detailed market segmentation by type, specialty, surgery, and geography. The global eHealth Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the eHealth Market.

To comprehend Global eHealth Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide eHealth Market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

