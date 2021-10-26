Federated Single Sign On Market Status Analysis, Scope, Trend, Capacity and Forecast 2021-2028

The Federated Single Sign On Market 2021 Global Industry Research Report is a comprehensive business study on the current state of the Federated Single Sign On Industry providing competitive analysis in form of 10 company profiles along with their product picture and specification, capacity production price cost production value and contact information says a latest report at The Insight Partners.

MARKET INTRODUCTION: – Federated single sign-on provides an authentication token to the user which is accepted across different organizations. Hence, with federated single sign-on, user from each organization can receive access across each other’s web properties. Thus, the user no longer needs to create different account for every organization in the federation in order to receive access to the web applications and properties. With the use of federated single sign-on, the federation identifies user with his/her username and password.

Federated single sign-on improves the productivity of the organization with its capacity to manage multiple applications and domain. Hence, this capacity of federated single sign-on is a key factor influencing the growth of this market. Another important factor boosting the growth of the federated single sign-on market is notable reduction in cost for support and IT administration, since now the user has to remember only one credential.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global federated single sign on market is segmented on the basis of development type and industry. On the basis of development type, the market is segmented as on-premise and cloud. On the basis of industry, the market is segmented as BFSI, healthcare, government, retail, education, IT and Telecom and others.

The key players profiled in this study include-

Broadcom

Centrify Corporation.

Dell Software

International Business Machine Corporation

NetIQ Corporation

Okta

OneLogin, Inc.

Oracle

Ping Identity

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc.

The objectives of this report are as follows:

To provide overview of the global Federated Single Sign On market

To analyze and forecast the global Federated Single Sign On market on the basis of components, category and applications

To provide market size and forecast till 2028 for overall Federated Single Sign On market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries

To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

To profiles key Federated Single Sign On players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2028?

What are the key factors driving the Global Federated Single Sign On Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Federated Single Sign On Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the Global Federated Single Sign On Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Federated Single Sign On Market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.

