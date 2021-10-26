Hospital Information Systems Market Growth Rate, Revenue, Manufacturers, Customer Needs and Forecast to 2028

Hospital Information Systems Market study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

A hospital information system (HIS) is a collection of applications for managing healthcare data. It functions as a centralized database that collects and stores all information about patients, doctors, and employees. As a result, healthcare practitioners can provide a speedy diagnosis by accessing a patient’s health information at any time.

Leading Hospital Information Systems Market Players:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

NXGN Management, LLC

IBM Watson Health

McKesson Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Wipro Limited

Siemens Healthineers

Comarch S.A.

Major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The Hospital Information Systems Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and offers exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Market Segmentation

Based on Component, the Hospital Information Systems market is segmented into Software, Services and Hardware.

on the basis of Deployment, the Hospital Information Systems market is segmented into On-premises, Web-based, Cloud-based.

on the basis of System type, the Hospital Information Systems market is segmented into Clinical Information System, Administrative Information System, Electronic Medical Record, Laboratory Information System, Radiology Information System, and Others.

on the basis of End Users the Hospital Information Systems market is segmented into Hospitals, Insurance companies, Others

Regional Framework

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Hospital Information Systems Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Hospital Information Systems Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Hospital Information Systems Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Hospital Information Systems Market in these regions.

Impact of Covid-19on Hospital Information Systems Market

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Shutdown of various plants and factories has affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products in global market. The global impacts of the COVID-19 are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Hospital Information Systems Market in 2020.Few companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. In addition to this, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America are affecting the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities.

Table of Contents

Introduction

Key takeaways

Research methodology

Hospital Information Systems market landscape

Hospital Information Systems market – key market dynamics

Hospital Information Systems market – global market analysis

Hospital Information Systems market – revenue and forecasts to 2028 – product and services

Hospital Information Systems market – revenue and forecasts to 2028 – application

Overview

Hospital Information Systems market revenue and forecasts to 2028 – geographical analysis

Industry landscape

Hospital Information Systems market, key company profiles

Appendix

