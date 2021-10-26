Textured Soy Protein Market Opportunities 2020 with Industry Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast by 2027 | DuPont,Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated

The global textured soy protein market size was valued at $1.1 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $2.1 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2026. Textured soy protein or textured vegetable protein is obtained from defatted soy flour. Defatted soy flour is made by grinding defatted soy flakes, which is obtain by removing oil from soybeans. Textured soy protein is available in dried chunks, powder, or granular form in the market. It is used as a meat analog or extender, which consists of higher protein content. It has a similar texture to beef meat or other meat products.

Key Vendors are involved in Industry:

DuPont,Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated., CHS INC, Kellog Company, Wilmar International Ltd, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods., Gushen Biological Technology Group Co., Ltd, Pacific Soybean & Grain and Gremount International Company Limited.



