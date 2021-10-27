Middle East & Africa Video Conferencing Market Key Players Analysis 2021 to 2027 Covid-19 Impact | Adobe Inc., Amazon, Facebook, Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation

The video conferencing market in MEA was valued at US$ 619.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1182.6 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Middle East & Africa Video Conferencing Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Middle East & Africa Video Conferencing market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2027.

Major key players covered in this report:

Adobe Inc.

Amazon

Brother International Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Facebook, Inc.

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

TeamViewer GmbH

Video conferencing is a live video-based platform made for conducting meetings between two or more individuals in distinct locations through a video-enabled devices. It enables several individuals to meet and collaborate face to face through long distance meeting by transmitting video, audio, text, and presentations in a real time via internet. Video conferencing is an eccentric alternative to the actual physical travel, broadcast vision, and sound meetings without risk and time lost. The video conference is continuously evolving across the region due to the availability of 5G and the growing concept of digitization. Saudi Arabia and UAE are the major countries that are inclined to bring digitalization within their territory. In the current scenario and complex world of communications technology, the need to provide advanced technological solutions is gaining high momentum.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Middle East & Africa Video Conferencing market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Middle East & Africa Video Conferencing market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Middle East & Africa Video Conferencing market segments and regions.

Middle East & Africa Video Conferencing Market Segmentation:

MEA Video Conferencing Market – By Type

Hardware

Software

Services

MEA Video Conferencing Market – By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

Hybrid

MEA Video Conferencing Market – By Industry Vertical

Corporate Enterprise

Government & Defense

Healthcare

Education

Manufacturing

Others

The research on the Middle East & Africa Video Conferencing market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Middle East & Africa Video Conferencing market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Middle East & Africa Video Conferencing market.

