Europe Air Purifiers Market 2021 to Experience Major Revenue Surge in Near Future | Ab Alfaintek Oy, Airfree, Blueair, BONECO AG, Dyson Limited & More

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Air Purifiers Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Air Purifiers Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The Europe air purifiers market is expected to grow from US$ 2,876.1 million in 2019 to US$ 8,888.8 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Germany dominated the European market in 2019, whereas Italy is expected to dominate the Europe Air Purifiers market with the largest share during the forecast period. In Germany, rising air pollution in metropolitan and larger cities is creating challenges for city administrations. Therefore, the need to protect the individuals from PM2.5 fine dust is becoming crucial as over 70% of millennial population works indoors in organizations. Exhaust fumes and smoke are the main sources of fine dust in air. Therefore, the country is looking ahead to adopt advanced technologies for air purification.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Air Purifiers Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Air Purifiers Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Ab Alfaintek Oy

Airfree

Blueair

BONECO AG

Dyson Limited

De’Longhi S.p.A

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.

Natéosanté

Honeywell International Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Air Purifiers Market segments and regions.

The research on the Europe Air Purifiers Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Air Purifiers Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Air Purifiers Market.

