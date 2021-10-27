Europe Hand Sanitizer Dispensers Market Ready to Achieve Revenue of US$ 20.46 Million by 2028 | UMBRA, American specialties.com, Essity AB, Kingsway Technology

The Europe Hand Sanitizer Dispensers Market is expected to grow from US$ 16.63 million in 2021 to US$ 20.46 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2021 to 2028. Automatic hand sanitizer dispenser is defined as a touch-free dispenser, composed of advanced infrared sensors, which minimizes the need to touch and ensures maximum level of hygiene. The mechanical dispensers, stationed at office spaces, hospitals, malls, hotels and restaurants, and other such areas, are quite vulnerable to pathogen infection.

European continent comprises of several economies including Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and Russia, among others. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has severely affected the European countries in terms of number of cases and death rates. France, Italy, and Germany are amongst the worst-affected countries across the region. With rising havoc of COVID-19 pandemic, awareness regarding usage of sanitizer and masks has increased potentially.

Get Sample Copy of this Europe Hand Sanitizer Dispensers Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00024824

Major Key players covered in this report:

• UMBRA

• American specialties.com

• Shenzhen Svavo Intelligent Technology co.,Ltd

• Kingsway Technology

• Hokwang Industries co., Ltd.

• GOJO Industries, Inc.

• Essity AB

Europe Hand sanitizer Dispensers market Segmentation

Europe Hand Sanitizer Dispensers Market – By Type

Fixed

Portable

Europe Hand Sanitizer Dispensers Market – By Modality

Automatic

Manual



Order a Copy of this Europe Hand Sanitizer Dispensers Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00024824

In Europe, currently Russia, France, the UK, and Spain are the worst-impacted countries by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is estimated to suffer an economic hit due to a lack of revenue from various industries subjected to distortion in supply chain. The massive outbreak of the pandemic has heightened the demand for hand sanitizers in European market. For instance, to meet out the growing demand of hand sanitizers caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the French government decided to authorize the commercialization of hand sanitizers until 31st May 2020 under specific regulatory conditions.

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: [email protected]

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/