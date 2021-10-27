Civil Drone Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027|3D Robotics, Aerodyne Group, AeroVironment, Inc., DRONE VOLT, ECA Group, Insitu, Inc., Intel Corporation

The Civil Drone Market report outlines the evolution of Civil Drone industry by type, applications and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market till 2027. Civil Drone Market reports present the revenue opportunities in the Civil Drone industry through 2021-2027, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, vertical and End users.

The global civil drone market was valued at US$ 6.56 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 21.61 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 14.3% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

The spending on the civil drone is quite high in both developed and developing regions such as North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The demand for the civil drone is expected to grow further during the forecast period of 2021 to 2027. Rising digitization and positive economic outlook are some of the major macroeconomic factors driving the growth of the civil drone market. The civil drone is turning more into the global business, and various large players can offer civil drone globally. Presently on a global scale, industry verticals such as agriculture, real estate/infrastructure, and energy & power are the major contributors in civil drone spending.

Key vendors engaged in the Civil Drone market:

3D Robotics, Aerodyne Group, AeroVironment, Inc., DRONE VOLT, ECA Group, Insitu, Inc., Intel Corporation, Parrot, PrecisionHawk, SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd, Yuneec International

Global Civil Drone Market Segmentation

Global Civil Drone Market – By Type

Fixed Wing Drone

Rotary Wing Drone

Global Civil Drone Market – By Application

Aerial Photography

Surveying & Mapping

Inspection

Others

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Civil Drone market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Civil Drone market segments and regions.

Mining industry to ensure civil drones formidable growth rate:

The mining industry, which has conventionally stayed away from the adoption of technological revolutions, is now banking on Industry 4.0 and allied technologies such as Analytics, Cloud, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Internet of Things (IoT) to report a whole gamut of challenges. Macroeconomic factors such as economic downturn, stringent regulations, price volatility, supply-demand fluctuation, and environmental authorizations. Simultaneously, mining companies are also considering to overcome microeconomic factors related to safety, security, and hazardous mining conditions to ensure the health, of their workforce. Even though deep rooted drone implications are yet to gain the sustenance of the industry, many companies have started using civil drones to alleviate the risks rising out of hazardous working environments at the mines and production sites.

Drone technology creating new opportunities for power and utilities sector, thus, expected to drive the civil drone market:

The utilities and power industry/sector is on the verge of a digital revolution and faces numerous new challenges due to the increasing social pressure to shift to renewable energy sources from fossil fuels. Along with the shift from non-renewable to renewable energy sources, bringing energy prices down simultaneously, the energy sector is trying to find new sources to maintain profitability. Existing business models are being interrupted by the growth of the popularity of electric vehicles and decarbonized generation. Together these trends are influencing how energy is distributed, produced, and consumed, and are compelling industry players to alter their business models. Technology development is aiding well-established innovations such as digital technologies and drones to be harnessed in order to improve the consistency of transmitting, producing, and distributing energy. Additionally, it is helping to augment cost efficiency and to streamline management and maintenance processes.

Civil Drone Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

