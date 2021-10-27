US Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market Trends with Growth Opportunities by 2027 |Hitachi, Ltd., Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shimadzu Corporation, Canon Inc., Carestream (Onex Corporation), Agility Health, Althea Group, etc.

The US medical imaging equipment services market is expected to reach US$ 5,848.2 Mn in 2027 from US$ 4,169.0 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019-2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “US Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the US Medical Imaging Equipment Services market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Get Sample Copy of this US Medical Imaging Equipment Services market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00006292

There are has been a significant rise in the diagnostic industry in the last few years due to the transformation in the healthcare systems. For every minor and major health conditions, patients visit hospitals to get diagnosed with the problems. The hospitals and diagnostics centers assist doctors and physicians in offering the best treatment and helps to improve patient’s health.

In the United States, the rising number of population is the critical factor that is leading to increasing numbers of hospitals and diagnostic centers. For instance, the names of hospitals are rising in the US. According to the recent data published for the year 2019, by the American Hospitals Association states that there is nearly 6,210 number of hospitals across the country. Also, it indicates that the number of hospitals has been increased by almost 700, and among them, approximately 400 are community hospitals. Therefore, owing to the above-mentioned factors, the market is likely to propel in during the forecast period.

By Service Type

Equipment Repair and Maintenance

Refurbished Systems

Technical Training

Equipment Removal and Relocation

Software Upgrades

By Service Providers

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

Independent Service Organizations

By Modality

X-Ray

Ultrasound

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Computed Tomography (CT)

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Companies Mentioned

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Siemens Healthineers AG

Hitachi, Ltd.

Hologic Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Shimadzu Corporation

Canon Inc.

Carestream (Onex Corporation)

Agility Health

Althea Group

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key player in the US Medical Imaging Equipment Services market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the US Medical Imaging Equipment Services market segments and regions.

Order a Copy of this US Medical Imaging Equipment Services market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00006292

The research on the US Medical Imaging Equipment Services market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the US Medical Imaging Equipment Services market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the US Medical Imaging Equipment Services market.

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics; Semiconductor; Aerospace; Defense; Automotive; Transportation; Energy; Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing; Construction; Food; Beverages; Chemicals; Materials; and Technology, Media; Telecommunications.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: [email protected]

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/