Europe Electric Vehicle Actuator Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2021 – 2028 |Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Mahle GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nidec Corporation , Robert Bosch GmbH, Stoneridge, Inc., etc.

The Europe electric vehicle actuator market is expected to grow from US$ 135.02 million in 2020 to US$ 260.41 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1 % from 2021 to 2028.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Electric Vehicle Actuator Market” and forecast to 2028. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Electric Vehicle Actuator market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2028.

Escalating investments to acquire intra-vehicle connectivity data will fuel the Europe electric vehicle actuator market. With the advent of industry 4.0 and IoT, these technologies becoming progressively mainstream across the automotive sector. The escalating adoption of EVs is fueling the adoption and integration of IoT. The data integration issues for collaborative and connected vehicle applications are creating a challenge for companies present in the Europe electric actuator market. Further, the Europe electric actuator market is highly competitive with the presence of leading players, which accounts for a significant market stake.

These market players are further supporting the integration of IoT in EVs. Hence, IoT integration is becoming increasingly prominent across internal networks and intra-vehicle connectivity, to share data precisely among actuators, electronic control units (ECUs), and sensors. Therefore, the lack of EV data sources and charging station networks across the developing countries in Europe region represents a barrier to the market’s growth. Therefore, the stakeholders are boosting their investments for the adoption and development of vehicular technologies and infrastructure and are making considerable efforts to develop advanced actuation system for intra-vehicle connectivity, which will drive the Europe electric vehicle actuator market in coming years.

Europe Electric Vehicle Actuator Market – By Type

Hydraulic Actuator

Electric Actuator

Pneumatic Actuator

Europe Electric Vehicle Actuator Market – By Application

HVAC

Headlights

Brakes

Grill Shutter

Mirrors

Hood

Trunk

Others

Europe Electric Vehicle Actuator Market – By Vehicle Type

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Europe Electric Vehicle Actuator Market – By Country

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Europe Electric Vehicle Actuator Market – Company Profiles

BorgWarner Inc.

Continental AG

HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA

Hitachi, Ltd.

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Mahle GmbH

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nidec Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Stoneridge, Inc.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key player in the Europe Electric Vehicle Actuator market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Electric Vehicle Actuator market segments and regions.

The research on the Europe Electric Vehicle Actuator market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Electric Vehicle Actuator market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Electric Vehicle Actuator market.

