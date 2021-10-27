Obesity Management Market Size, Share Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2028

Obesity is an abnormal or excessive accumulation of fat that results to risk of health of an individual. Obesity management is necessary to decrease or to prevent further weight gain to maintain the loss of a modest amount of weight.

The Obesity Management market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as increasing rate of obesity, growing number of bariatric surgeries, increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, launch of novel and advanced products, increasing rate of childhood obesity and increasing demand for slim body. Nevertheless, high cost of low-calorie diets and deceptive marketing practices are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Some of the Prominent/Emerging Players in Obesity Management Market:

Atkins Nutritionals, Inc, Herbalife Ltd, Nutrisystem Ltd, Kellogg Company, Ethicon, Inc, Covidien, plc, Apollo Endosurgery, Weight Watchers International, Jenny Craig, VLCC Healthcare Ltd

Highlights the following key factors:

1) Business description-A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

2) Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

3) SWOT Analysis-A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats.

4) Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

5) Major products and services-A list of major products, services, and brands of the company.

6) Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

7) Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

8) Detailed financial ratios for the past five years – The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 7 years history.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Obesity Management Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Obesity Management Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Obesity Management Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

The global Obesity Management market is segmented on the basis of equipment and diet. Based on equipment the market is segmented into surgical equipment, fitness equipment. Based on diet the market is segmented into meal, beverage, and supplement.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Obesity Management Market – By Equipment

1.3.2 Obesity Management Market – By Diet

1.3.3 Obesity Management Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. OBESITY MANAGEMENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

