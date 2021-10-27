Bath Rugs Market 2021 Is Booming Across The Globe By Share, Growth Size, Key Segments And Forecast To 2028

Overview Of Bath Rugs Industry 2021-2028:

Bath rugs provide an anti-slip surface to securely exit the shower by absorbing excess water and preventing it from seeping into the floor. Cotton bath rugs are widely used as they absorb water and also dries out quickly. They also work as home décor accessories complementing the overall look of the bathroom. They are available in different colors, texture and sizes. Rise in consumer’s income and higher standards of living are boosting the market growth of bath rugs.

Rise in the growth of hospitality, tourism and hotel industries have surged the demand for bath rugs market as factors such as hygiene, hospitality, and décor are highly valued by consumers. Also, the use of safety materials in bathroom to avoid injuries from slipping down is the major factor for the growth of the market. Consumer’s rising income and investing capacity towards home improvement and decorative items have boosted the market growth. However, availability of low cost substitutes could hamper the growth of the market.

Global Bath Rugs Market Segmentation:

Global bath rugs market is segmented into product type and end-user. By product type, the bath rugs market is segmented into chenille, cotton, polyester, nylon, and others. By end-user, the bath rugs market is classified into residential and non-residential.

Bath Rugs Market: Regional analysis includes:

• Asia-Pacific Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• North America (The United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

The key market drivers for Bath Rugs Market Includes, rising geriatric population across the globe along with significant increase in physically challenged population. Moreover, increased healthcare spending in developed nations is also expected to fuel market growth. Whereas, less awareness of Bath Rugs in low income nations is expected to restrain market growth during forecast period.

The Top key vendors in Bath Rugs Market include are:-

1. Utopia Towels

2. Creative Bath

3. Stainmaster

4. Toftbo

5. Chesapeake

6. Epica

7. Interdesign

8. Townhouse Rugs

9. Clara Clark

