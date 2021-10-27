Food Service Packaging Market to hit US$ 20,143.0 Mn by 2027 – By Top Key Players Amcor plc, Ball Corporation, Berry Global, Inc., Dow Inc., DS Smith PLC

The Europe food service packaging market is accounted to US$ 13,178.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 20,143.0 Mn by 2027.

The food service packaging market serves the food service industry, consisting of offline as well as online food service stores that are serving a huge number of people in the Europe region. Consumers in this era are adopting packaged food items, including RTE and RTC food products, confectionaries, and many more. Most of these products are packaged in plastic packs or a combination of paper & plastic packets, which is further influencing the market for food service packaging.

The food packaging industry is transforming at a constant rate, driven by changing packaging technology, disposal regulations, and market acceptability. Packaging plays an essential role in maintaining quality and keeping food safe during handling and transportation. Food service packaging offers a marketing medium to the food service providers and helps improve customer satisfaction levels as well as information transmission.

EUROPE FOOD SERVICE PACKAGING MARKET SEGMENTATION

Europe Food Service Packaging Market, by Material

Plastic

Metal

Others

Europe Food Service Packaging Market, by Packaging Type

Flexible

Rigid

Europe Food Service Packaging Market, by Application

Beverages

Prepared Meals

Fruits and Vegetables

Bakery and Confectionery

Dairy Products

Others

The research on the Europe Food Service Packaging market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Food Service Packaging market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

