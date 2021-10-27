Patient Flow Management Market to Clock CAGR of 22.5% During 2020 – 2025: With Top Key Players McKesson Corporation, Care Logistics, Epic Systems Corporation

The Asia Pacific Patient Flow Management market is expected to reach US$ 364.1 Mn in 2025 from US$ 74.4 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 22.5% from 2017-2025.

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as benefits offered by patient flow management solutions, and lack of skilled labor in the healthcare sector in the Asia Pacific is likely to grow the patient flow management market in the forecast period. Whereas, the shortage of high tech workers in the Asia Pacific region is likely to impact the growth of the patient flow management market during the forecast period.

Some of the companies competing in the Asia Pacific Patient Flow Management Market are

• McKesson Corporation

• Care Logistics

• Epic Systems Corporation

• Intelligent In Sites

• Aptean

• Cerner Corporation

• Teletracking Technologies, Inc.

• Central Logic

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

• Sonitor Technologies

Asia Pacific Patient Flow Management Market – By Product

Integrated

Standalone

Asia Pacific Patient Flow Management Market – By Type

Real-Time Locating Systems

Event-Driven Patient Tracking Market

Asia Pacific Patient Flow Management Market – By Component

Software

Hardware

Services

Consulting Services

Post-Sale & Maintenance Services

Ongoing IT Support & Implementation Services

Asia Pacific Patient Flow Management Market – By Delivery Mode

Cloud Based

On-Premise

Web-Based

China is expected to lead the market in the Asia Pacific region due to increasing patient turnover, growing outpatient satisfaction, and reduced waiting time. Furthermore, the rapidly increasing healthcare services demand and limited health care resources are likely to drive the market for patient flow management in the country. Therefore, considering the above-mentioned factors, the growth of the market in China is likely to contribute the largest share in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

