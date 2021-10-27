Software as a Medical Devices Market is anticipated to reach US$ 24,898.07 million and Growing at a CAGR of 21.6% during forecast period 2021-2027

The Europe software as a medical devices market is projected to reach US$ 24,898.07 million by 2027 from US$ 5,430.19 million in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 21.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Software as a Medical Device is defined as a software solution used for one or more medical purposes without the software being a part of the hardware medical device. These solutions can be used across a large range of technology platforms including medical device, commercial “off-the-shelf” platforms, virtual networks and others. The unique features of software as a medical device that diversifies more than a traditional medical device helps to promote innovation in digital healthcare and protect patient safety.

Major key players covered in this report:

• Velentium LLC

• Tietronix Software Inc.

• S3 Connected Health

• Zühlke Group

• Science Group

EUROPE SOFTWARE AS A MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Device Type

• Smartphone/Tablets

• Wearable Devices

• PCs/Laptop

By Application

• Screening and Diagnosis

• Monitoring and Alerting

• Disease Management

