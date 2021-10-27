Digital Radiography Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2028

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

Digital radiography is a form of radiography that uses x-ray-sensitive plates to directly capture data during the patient examination and immediately transferring it to a computer system without the use of a standard cassette. The advantages include time efficiency through bypassing chemical processing and the ability to transfer and enhance images digitally. Also, less radiation is used to produce an image of similar contrast to conventional radiography.

The digital radiography market is segmented on the basis of product, type, application and by end user. Based on product the market is segmented as computed radiography and digital radiography. On the basis of type the market is categorized as dynamic and static. On the basis of application the market is categorized as general radiography, dentistry, oncology, orthopedic and others. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers and others.

– 3DX-Ray

– Bosello High Technology srl

– Canon, Inc

– Carestream Health

– Fresenius Se & Co. KGaA

– FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

– Koninklijke Philips N.V.

– North Star Imaging Inc.

– Shimadzu Corporation

– Toshiba Medical System Corporation

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Biotechnology, medical devices, pharma Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Digital Radiography market globally. This report on ‘Digital Radiography market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

1) Business description-A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

2) Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

3) SWOT Analysis-A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats.

4) Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

5) Major products and services-A list of major products, services, and brands of the company.

6) Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

7) Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

8) Detailed financial ratios for the past five years – The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 7 years history.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Digital Radiography Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2028 for overall Digital Radiography Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

