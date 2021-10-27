Cordyceps Supplements Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2028

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

Cordyceps is a fungus found in China’s high mountains that lives on caterpillars. Natural cordyceps is difficult to come by and can be costly. Most supplements are made with cordyceps that have been grown in a lab. Coughs, chronic bronchitis, respiratory disorders, kidney disorders, nighttime urination, male sexual problems, anaemia, irregular heartbeat, high cholesterol, liver disorders, dizziness, weakness, ringing in the ears, unwanted weight loss, and opium addiction are all conditions that cordyceps is used to treat. It is also used to help people with hepatitis B strengthen their immune systems, improve athletic performance, slow down the effects of ageing, live longer, and improve liver function.

The cordyceps supplements market is fueled by increasing prevalence of chronic diseases including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, respiratory and cancer diseases, and growing demand for herbal medicine in primary healthcare. Additionally, rise of traditional Chinese medicine in the medicinal community; rapid urbanization and a rise in disposable income coupled with an increase in awareness regarding health issues will boost the market growth to significant extent over the forecast period. However, high price of cordyceps sinensis will hinder the growth of the market in the forecasted period.

Here we have listed the top Cordyceps Supplements Market companies

1. Mushroom Science

2. Host Defense

3. Paradise Herbs

4. Oregon’s Wild Harvest

5. Perfect Supplements LLC

6. Real Herbs

7. Aloha Medicinals

8. Solaray

9. Pure Essence Labs

10. Naturalin bio-resources co., Ltd

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Cordyceps Supplements Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Cordyceps Supplements Market Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Cordyceps Supplements Market Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Segmentation

The global cordyceps supplements market is segmented on the form, application, and distribution channel. Based on form, the global cordyceps supplements market is segmented powder, capsule and tablets. Based on application, the global cordyceps supplements market is segmented into food additives, pharma and healthcare, dietary supplements, and others. Based on distribution channel, the global cordyceps supplements market is segmented into retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Cordyceps Supplements Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Cordyceps Supplements Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

