Upcoming Opportunities in Referral Management Market to witness Huge Growth by 2028

Referral management system can be defined as an exclusive and powerful tool used in the healthcare industry to track patient referrals in the healthcare system. The primary aim of this system is to improve and update the communication among specialists, doctors, hospital administration, nurses, primary care physicians and any other health providers that are involved in a patient’s care.

Rising government initiatives to implement IT solutions in healthcare, rising adoption of implementing automated referral processes, increase in geriatric population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases are major factors can drive the growth of the referral management market. Furthermore, Asia Pacific region provides huge market potential due to rising adoption of cloud-based models among the countries such as China, Japan and India.

The referral management market is segmented based on type, professional-referral, self-referral and third party-referral. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as, software and services. Software segment is further sub-segmented into integrated software and standalone software. Services segment is further sub-segmented into implementation services, support & maintenance services, consulting services, training & education and post-sale & maintenance services. On the basis of delivery mode, referral management market is segmented into on-premise delivery mode, web-based delivery mode and cloud-based delivery mode. Based on the end user the market is segmented as payers, providers, patients and others.

The Referral Management Market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as increasing ageing population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, up surge in healthcare costs, and developments in technology. Moreover, increase of big multi-service ambulatory care centers and growth in healthcare investments offer growth opportunities in the Referral Management Market.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Referral Management Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

