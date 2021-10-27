North America Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Advancements with 8.4% of CAGR by 2027 – PRA Health Sciences, Charles River, WuXi AppTec, Medpace

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Contract Research Organization (CRO) market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The North America contract research organization (CRO) market is expected to reach US$ 30.7 Bn in 2025 from US$ 16.3 Bn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.4% from 2018-2025.

A contract research organization (CRO) is a company that provides support to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in the form of research services outsourced on a contract basis. A CRO may provide such services as biopharmaceutical development, biologic assay development, commercialization, preclinical research, clinical research, clinical trials management, and pharma covigilance. CROs are designed to reduce costs for companies developing new medicines and drugs in niche markets. They aim to simplify entry into drug markets, and simplify development, as the need for large pharmaceutical companies to do everything ‘in house’ is now redundant.[citation needed] CROs also support foundations, research institutions, and universities, in addition to governmental organizations.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Contract Research Organization (CRO) market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Contract Research Organization (CRO) market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report: IQVIA, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, PAREXEL International Corporation, ICON plc, Syneos Health, PRA Health Sciences, Charles River, Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, WuXi AppTec, Medpace

By Type

Clinical Research Services

Early Phase Development Services

Laboratory Services

Post-Approval Services

By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Medical Device Companies

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Contract Research Organization (CRO) market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Contract Research Organization (CRO) market segments and regions.

The research on the North America Contract Research Organization (CRO) market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Contract Research Organization (CRO) market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Contract Research Organization (CRO) market.

