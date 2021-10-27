Geosynthetics Market 2021: Global Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Geosynthetics are synthetic materials made of polymers that are used on natural terrain with rock and soil to overcome civil engineering problems. Geosynthetics include geotextiles, geogrids, geonets, geomembrane, geocomposites which are actively employed in agriculture and various construction projects. They serve the function of reinforcement, filtration, separation, barriers, and protection as tailored. Geosynthetics enable the design and construction of all types of roads and highways. In addition, geosynthetics reduce the maintenance cycle and increase the durability of roads and buildings.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The geosynthetics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to various drivers such as growing demands from the infrastructure segment coupled with increased usage of geosynthetics in the mining activity. Rising concerns regarding environmental protection further fuel the geosynthetics market growth. However, several technical problems such as clogging associated with the use of geosynthetics hamper market growth. Nonetheless, the geosynthetics market offers major growth opportunities with increasing adoption of green building construction during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Geosynthetics Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the geosynthetics market with detailed market segmentation by material, type, function, application, and geography. The global geosynthetics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading geosynthetics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global geosynthetics market is segmented on the basis of material, type, function, and application. By material, the market is segmented as polypropylene, polyethylene, polyester, PVC, and others. Based on type, the market is segmented as geotextile, geo-membrane, geo-composite, geo-synthetic liner, and others. On the basis of the function, the market is segmented as separation, drainage, filtration, reinforcement, and moisture barrier. The market, on the basis of the application, is classified as construction, transportation, environmental, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global geosynthetics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The geosynthetics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the geosynthetics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the geosynthetics market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the geosynthetics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from the geosynthetics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for geosynthetics in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the geosynthetics market.

The report also includes the profiles of key geosynthetics companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

AGRU America, Inc.

Anhui Huifeng New Synthetic Materials Co., Ltd.

Belton Industries, Inc.

Berry Global Inc.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Huesker, Inc.

Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V.

Strata Systems Inc

Taian Modern Plastic Co., Ltd

Tenax Corporation

