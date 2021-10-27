Braking Resistor Market to Outstrip US$ 11,141.9 Million by 2027 Growing Sturdy at 4.8% CAGR – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

According to our latest market study on “Braking Resistor Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Resistor Element Type and End User,” the market was valued at US$ 7,838.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 11,141.9 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Infrastructure-driven growth in countries, such as China, has resulted in high economic growth and increased the demand for commodities such as iron ore, coal, manganese, cobalt, and copper. The exploration activities for necessary minerals and metals are vital for the overall growth of the mining industry. For instance, gold mines in South Africa, Russia, Indonesia, the US, and other countries are expected to draw attention for more mining activities.

Get Sample Report of Braking Resistor Market Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00013134/

(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

Similarly, China and South Africa are the major countries known for a significant number of iron ore production sites. To continue with mining activities, appropriate equipment is necessary for greater productivity while ensuring a low risk of fatalities. The application of cranes, heavy mining machines, conveyors, and mining shaft elevators plays a vital role in handling the overall operation in the mines efficiently.

Braking resistors are used to control the speed of these industrial machines for an efficient workflow, which creates a massive opportunity for the braking resistor manufacturers to develop advanced products and meet the emerging requirement of the customers. Therefore, the increasing application of this industrial machinery and the growing mining sector are demanding the integration of braking resistors.

Geographically, Europe held the largest share of the global braking resistor market in 2019, followed by North America and the Asia Pacific. Further, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The braking resistor market is segmented on the basis of the resistor element type, end-user, and geography.

Based on resistor element type, the global braking resistor market is segmented into wire-wound, edge-wound, stamped grid, and others. The wire-wound segment represented the largest share of the overall market in 2019. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into oil and gas, mining, marine, automobile and railways, energy, and others. In 2019, the automobile and railways segment accounted for a substantial share in the global braking resistor market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Braking Resistor Market

The emergence and rapid spread of the novel coronavirus have adversely affected numerously developed and developing countries across the world. The continuous surge in the count of COVID-19 patients is threatening several industries worldwide. As of December 2020, the US, India, Brazil, Russia, and France are among the worst affected countries in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths.

According to the latest WHO figures, the confirmed COVID-19 positive patient count accounted for 22,071,625 and 1,773,719 total deaths globally. The outbreak is hindering economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Lockdowns and the temporary shutdown of manufacturing facilities across the majority of the countries are lowering the demand for braking resistors at a prominent rate.

Moreover, the key braking resistors purchasing countries are restricting their investments in electrical components, and are utilizing a fair percentage of their budget to combat the COVID-19 outbreak. The continuity of the COVID-19 spread is also restraining the growth of the braking resistors market players.

The List of Companies – Braking Resistor Market

ABB Ltd.; Bonitron; Captech Pty Ltd.; CRESSALL RESISTORS LTD; REO AG; Sandvik AB (Kanthal); Schneider Electric; Toshiba International Corporation; Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.; and Yaskawa Electric Corporation are among the companies operating in the braking resistor market.

Braking Resistor Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00013134/

Reason to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Braking Resistor market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to guide the companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the wide geography.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Braking Resistor market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies in order to garner their market revenue.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those restraining the growth at a certain extent.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Thanks for reading this release; you can also customize this report to get select chapters or region-wise coverage with regions such as Asia, North America, and Europe.

ABOUT US:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable solutions. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are specialist in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Our research model is very simple. We believe in client servicing and delivering best quality to our customers. Through our research content, we are making sure that our customers get the value of their money along with better quality data and analysis.

Our research content is majorly focused on market trends in terms of market sizing, competitive landscaping, company analysis, regional or country analysis etc. We provide a detailed break-up of segmentation in terms of geography, technology, product and services etc.; which helps our clients to get deeper analysis on various research topics.

Contact US:

If you have any queries about this report or would like further information, please contact us:

North America: +1 646 491 9876

Asia-Pacific: +91 20 6727 8686

Email: [email protected]