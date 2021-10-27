Gastric Bands Market Size 2028 – Global Industry Sales, Revenue, Price trends and more

Gastric Bands Market research report delivers a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the world. Report provides is a professional inclusive study on the current state for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry like market trends, size, share, growth estimates are mentioned in the report.

Gastric band is a device placed around the upper part of the stomach to reduce the stomach size, thereby reducing the food intake by the patient. It is majorly used in gastric banding, a type of bariatric surgery for weight loss. Gastric banding offers various advantages such as no severe short term complications, minimally invasive procedure, and speedy recovery.

Gastric Bands Market Key Player are:

Cousin Biotech, Helioscopie Ethicon USA, LLC, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., Medtronic, TransEnterix Surgical, Inc, A.M.I. GmbH, Bariatric Partners, Inc., Murfreesboro Surgical Specialists, PLLC, and Obtech Medical AG among others.

Increasing prevalence of obesity, changing lifestyle, rising demand for weight loss surgeries among population, and technological advancement in medical devices are the major factors driving the growth of this market. New product development and increasing number of FDA approvals are anticipated to offer growth opportunities for gastric bands during the forecast period.

The “Global Gastric Bands Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global gastric bands market with detailed market segmentation by type, end user, and geography. The global gastric bands market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The gastric bands market report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global gastric bands market is segmented on the basis of type and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented into adjustable gastric bands and non-adjustable gastric bands. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Gastric Bands Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

The report specifically highlights the Gastric Bands market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market.

