IV Administration Sets Market 2021 Volume, Value, Sales Price, Specification Forecast to 2028

IV administration sets, commonly called IV sets, are accessories that provide healthcare providers with a fast and effective way to deliver medications and fluids to patients. They are required to treat various conditions like dehydration, electrolyte imbalance, and other conditions requiring specialized medication delivery. The intravenous route is the fastest way to deliver medications or fluid replacement substances into the body through veins. The liquid delivery rate can be adjusted via a roller clamp of an IV administration set. There are two administration sets: primary and secondary, and both are slightly different from each other.

Leading IV Administration Sets Market Players:

BD

Braun Medical

Baxter

ACE Medical

Poly Medicure Limited

Doran International

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Hospira

Codan

Medtronic

Impact of covid-19on IV Administration Sets market

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths. Due to halted imports, there was an adverse effect on the finances of most healthcare companies, as they suffered from a supply chain crisis and limited raw material availability. There has been a notable negative impact on the medical device market, including IV administration sets, as there was a shortage of manpower, and the manufacturer’s focus was increasing towards investing in COVID products. Some infusion therapy businesses have also been significantly affected, which directly impacted the growth of this market. However, due to the increasing demand for the sets, the market is anticipated to witness growth in the future.

Market Segmentation

Based on type, the global IV administration sets market is segmented into standard gravity IV administration sets and IV administration sets.

On the basis of usage pattern, the market is bifurcated into primary IV administration sets and secondary IV administration sets.

Based on application, the market is segmented into blood administration sets, veterinary administration sets, epidural administration sets, chemotherapy administration sets and autohemotherapy administration sets.

On the basis of end-users, the market is bifurcated into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and home care settings

Regional Framework

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2019 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The IV administration sets market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the IV administration sets market in these regions.

Table of Contents

Introduction

Key takeaways

Research methodology

IV Administration Sets market landscape

IV Administration Sets market – key market dynamics

IV Administration Sets market – global market analysis

IV Administration Sets market – revenue and forecasts to 2028 – product and services

IV Administration Sets market – revenue and forecasts to 2028 – application

Overview

IV Administration Sets market revenue and forecasts to 2028 – geographical analysis

Industry landscape

IV Administration Sets market, key company profiles

Appendix

