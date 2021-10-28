The Roughly half of California’s current COVID rate and less than a quarter of Vermont’s Hawaii

It’s been quite the reversal. In mid-August, Florida was averaging about 25,000 new cases a day, or about 116 for every 100,000 residents. That was the worst rate in the U.S. — and one of the worst in the world. Awash in the hypercontagious Delta variant, the Sunshine State became one of the epicenters of the global pandemic.

During the past two months, however, Florida’s daily average has plummeted by more than 90 percent, to about 1,700 cases, or eight for every 100,000 residents. That’s roughly half of California’s current COVID rate and less than a quarter of Vermont’s. Hawaii (with nine cases for every 100,000 residents) is the only other state in single digits.

Which U.S. state has the lowest COVID-19 rate right now?

It’s not California, home of America’s strictest mask and vaccine requirements. Nor is it Vermont, even though 71 percent of residents there have been fully inoculated — the most in the country.

https://twitter.com/BravesvsAstros

https://twitter.com/mlbworldfree

No, the state with the fewest daily COVID cases per capita is the same one that recently had more than any other: Florida.

https://gcsd.instructure.com/courses/14149/pages/mma~live-dot-pfl-world-championship-2021-live-stream-free-oct-27-2021-reddit

https://gcsd.instructure.com/courses/14149/pages/live-free-kayla-harrison-vs-taylor-guardado-pfl-2021-world-championship-takes-place-live-tonight

https://gcsd.instructure.com/courses/14149/pages/kayla-harrison-vs-taylor-guardado-live-stream-free-pfl-fight-to-night

https://gcsd.instructure.com/courses/16681/pages/%7Bfree-slash-tv-%7D2021-pfl-mma-world-championship-live-stream-free-reddit-hot-fight

https://gcsd.instructure.com/courses/16681/pages/pfl-world-championship-2021-live-stream-free-reddit-fight-card-start-time-odds-how-to-watch-preview

https://gcsd.instructure.com/courses/16681/pages/star-streaming-live-star-kayla-harrison-vs-taylor-guardado-live-free-stream-pfl-2021-watch-online-reddit

https://gcsd.instructure.com/courses/16681/pages/watch-streaming-kayla-harrison-vs-taylor-guardado-live-hd-free-stream-where-online-on-reddit-to-night-fight

https://gcsd.instructure.com/courses/14092/pages/123movies-venom-2-streaming-free-full-movie-hd-watch-4k

https://gcsd.instructure.com/courses/14092/pages/putlocker-watch-venom-2-streaming-free-let-there-be-carnage-2021-online-full-version-hd+-free

https://gcsd.instructure.com/courses/14092/pages/putlocker-watch-venom-2-streaming-free-2021-full-movie-download-full-hd-720p

https://gcsd.instructure.com/courses/14092/pages/putlocker-venom-2-star-full-movie-streaming-free-watch-online-4k

https://gcsd.instructure.com/courses/14092/pages/watch-dot-hd-venom-2-live-streaming-free-full-movie-720p-smart

https://ginacarano.net/groups/watch-free-watch-venom-2-let-there-be-carnage-streaming-free2021-online-full-movies-hd/members/all-members/

https://ginacarano.net/groups/watch-venom-2-2021-streaming-free-online-full-version-hd/members/all-members/

https://ginacarano.net/groups/movies123watch-venom-2-full-movie-streaming-free-online-watch/members/all-members/

https://ginacarano.net/groups/putlockerwatch-venom-2-streaming-free-full-movies-online-tv/members/all-members/

https://ginacarano.net/groups/123movies-watch-venom-2streaming-free-let-there-be-carnage-2021-online-full-version-hd-free/members/all-members/

https://vv411.com/advert/live-freepfl-world-championship-2021-live-stream-free-reddit/

https://vv411.com/advert/kayla-harrison-vs-taylor-guardado-live-stream-free-reddit-mma-fight/

https://vv411.com/advert/free-streaming-pfl-2021-world-championship-2021-live-stream-free-ways-to-watch-online-27th-oct-2021/

https://vv411.com/advert/streaming-live-kayla-harrison-vs-taylor-guardado-live-free-stream-pfl-2021-watch-online-reddit/

https://vv411.com/advert/live-freepfl-2021-world-championship-2021-live-hd-free-stream-where-online-today-watch/

https://gcsd.instructure.com/courses/16681/pages/free-slash-tv-world-series-2021-live-streams-free-mlb-26th-oct-2021-reddit

https://gcsd.instructure.com/courses/16681/pages/braves-vs-astros-live-stream-free-reddit-mlb-world-series-2021-game-2

https://gcsd.instructure.com/courses/16681/pages/star-streaming-live-star-braves-vs-astros-live-free-stream-mlb-2021-watch-game-2-online-reddit

https://gcsd.instructure.com/courses/16681/pages/%7Bfree-slash-live-%7Dmlb-world-series-2021-game-2-live-stream-free-reddit

https://ginacarano.net/groups/123movieswatch-last-night-in-soho-2021-streaming-free-full-movie/members/all-members/

https://ginacarano.net/groups/film-2021-last-night-in-soho-streaming-freewatch-full-movie-4k-online/members/all-members/

https://ginacarano.net/groups/putlocker-watch-the-french-dispatch-streaming-free-online-2021-movie-full-hd-download-link/members/all-members/

https://ginacarano.net/groups/123movies-red-notice-streaming-free-movie-online-2021-full-hd-free-here/members/all-members/

https://ginacarano.net/groups/123movies-red-notice-streaming-free-movie-online-2021-full-hd-free-here/members/all-members/

https://vv411.com/advert/movies123-watch-the-french-dispatch-online-streaming-free2021-movie-full-free-hd-download-link/

https://vv411.com/advert/putlockerthe-french-dispatch-is-streaming-and-how-to-watch/

https://vv411.com/advert/movies123watch-red-notice-full-movie-streaming-free-online-watch/

https://vv411.com/advert/watch-red-notice-2021streaming-free-movie-online-full-free-here-123movies/

https://vv411.com/advert/putlockerwatch-last-night-in-soho-streaming-free-full-movies-online-tv/

https://vv411.com/advert/where-to-watch-last-night-in-soho-free-streaming-online-at-home/

https://gcsd.instructure.com/courses/14135/pages/dot-free-dot-watch-last-night-in-soho-online-2021-full-movies-free-hd-123movies

https://gcsd.instructure.com/courses/14135/pages/123movies-last-night-in-soho-streaming-free-full-movie-hd-watch-4k

https://gcsd.instructure.com/courses/14135/pages/dot-free-dot-watch-red-notice-online-2021-full-movies-free-hd-123movies

https://gcsd.instructure.com/courses/14135/pages/dot-watch-dot-red-notice-streaming-free-online-full-movies-and-free-2021

https://gcsd.instructure.com/courses/14135/pages/dot-watch-dot-the-french-dispatch-streaming-free-online-full-movies-and-free-2021

https://gcsd.instructure.com/courses/14135/pages/putlocker-watch-the-french-dispatch-streaming-free-full-movies-online-tv

https://gcsd.instructure.com/courses/14250/pages/livestream-pfl-world-championships-live-streaming-free-online-2021

https://gcsd.instructure.com/courses/14250/pages/pfl-world-championships-2021-live-streaming-free-mma

https://gcsd.instructure.com/courses/14250/pages/livestream-pfl-world-championships-kayla-harrison-vs-taylor-guardado-live-streaming-free

https://gcsd.instructure.com/courses/14250/pages/pfl-playoffs-featherweights-and-light-heavyweights-live-stream-free

https://gcsd.instructure.com/courses/14250/pages/kayla-harrison-vs-taylor-guardado-pfl-live-stream-free-at-reddit

https://gcsd.instructure.com/courses/14250/pages/mmalive-taylor-vs-guardadokayla-harrison-pfl-2021-live-stream-free-at-reddit

https://gcsd.instructure.com/courses/14250/pages/tv-free-mlb-world-series-2021-live-reddit-streams-free

https://gcsd.instructure.com/courses/14250/pages/braves-astros-mlb-2021-world-series-game-2-live-stream-free

https://gcsd.instructure.com/courses/14250/pages/livestream-world-series-2021-how-to-watch-live-stream-free-online

https://gcsd.instructure.com/courses/14250/pages/how-to-watch-astros-vs-braves-mlb-world-series-2021-game-2-live-free-at-reddit

https://vv411.com/advert/pfl-world-championship-live-stream-free-2021-reddit/

https://gcsd.instructure.com/courses/14250/pages/putlocker-hd-venom-2-movie-2021-watch-online-full-and-free-2

https://gcsd.instructure.com/courses/14250/pages/dot-watchfree-dot-venom-2-2021-movie-online-full-free-123movies

https://gcsd.instructure.com/courses/14250/pages/where-to-watch-venom-2-streaming-online-free-at-home-at-reddit

https://gcsd.instructure.com/courses/14250/pages/watchhd-venom-2-full-movie-streaming-online-for-free

https://ginacarano.net/groups/watchhd-venom-2-full-movie-streaming-online-for-free-1766349095/members/all-members/

https://ginacarano.net/groups/watchhd-venom-2-full-movie-streaming-online-for-free-1766349095/members/all-members/

https://vv411.com/advert/livestream-pfl-world-championship-2021-fight-live-free-online-reddit/

https://vv411.com/advert/pfl-world-championships-2021-live-stream-free-reddit/

https://vv411.com/advert/livestream-pfl-world-championships-live-stream-2021/

https://vv411.com/advert/pfl-mma-world-championship-2021-livestream-free-on-reddit/

https://vv411.com/advert/kayla-harrison-vs-taylor-guardado-pfl-world-championships-live-stream/

https://gcsd.instructure.com/courses/14250/pages/livestream-pfl-world-championships-2021-kayla-harrison-vs-taylor-guardado-live-streaming-free

https://gcsd.instructure.com/courses/14250/pages/fight-dot-stream-pfl-world-championship-2021-live-mma-free-tvstream

https://gcsd.instructure.com/courses/14250/pages/pfl-world-championship-2021-livestream-free-online-at-reddit

https://gcsd.instructure.com/courses/14250/pages/where-to-watch-venom-2-free-streaming-online-at-home-2

https://gcsd.instructure.com/courses/14250/pages/watch-venom-2-let-there-be-carnage-streaming-full-movie-online-stream-free

https://gcsd.instructure.com/courses/14250/pages/venom-2-streaming-full-movie-online-for-free-at-home

https://gcsd.instructure.com/courses/14250/pages/watchfree-last-night-in-soho-2021-hd-online-movie-free

https://gcsd.instructure.com/courses/14250/pages/last-night-in-soho-2021-full-movie-watch-online-full-movie-stream-free

https://gcsd.instructure.com/courses/14250/pages/123movies-red-notice-movie-online-2021-full-hd-free-download

https://gcsd.instructure.com/courses/14250/pages/watch-red-notice-2021-online-full-movie-streaming-free-123movies

https://vv411.com/advert/livestream-pfl-world-championships-2021-harrison-vs-taylor-live-free-streaming/

https://vv411.com/advert/freestream-pfl-world-championship-2021-live-mma-free-tvstream/

https://vv411.com/advert/watch-venom-2-let-there-be-carnage-streaming-full-movie-free-online-stream/

https://vv411.com/advert/venom-2-streaming-full-movie-online-stream-free-at-home/

https://vv411.com/advert/watchfree-last-night-in-soho-2021-hd-online-movie-free/

https://vv411.com/advert/last-night-in-soho-2021-full-movie-watch-online-full-movie-free-stream/

https://vv411.com/advert/123movies-red-notice-movie-online-2021-hd-free-download/

https://vv411.com/advert/watch-red-notice-2021-online-full-movie-free-streaming-123movies/

But don’t congratulate Florida just yet.

“And they’ve done it without mask or vaccine mandates,” added conservative radio host Clay Travis. “This is why Ron DeSantis terrifies the coronabros. Because all their shutdowns & mandates, which destroy freedoms, provide no benefits.”

But is that true? Did DeSantis “do” anything to improve Florida’s COVID numbers? And does the state’s 180-degree turn somehow prove that more cautious policies “provide no benefits”?

The answer is no.

It’s doubtful even DeSantis himself would claim he’s the reason Florida is recording so many fewer COVID cases today than in August. The virus, we’ve known for some time, comes in waves — waves that ascend, peak and ultimately recede on a remarkably consistent timeline.

According to the New York Times’s David Leonhardt, “Covid has often followed a regular — if mysterious — cycle. In one country after another, the number of new cases has often surged for roughly two months before starting to fall.” And “the Delta variant, despite its intense contagiousness, has followed this pattern.”

Florida is no exception: Cases started rising there in late June and started falling in late August — right on schedule. Likewise, all the states where COVID cases have fallen the most during the past two weeks — Tennessee, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Kentucky, North Carolina — are states that endured huge peaks in mid-September. And the higher the peak — the more people recently infected — the sharper the descent.

Like everything else about America’s COVID ordeal, the state’s declining infection numbers are being turned into political talking points. Conservatives on Twitter and Fox News now claim that Florida’s turnaround vindicates the hands-off policies of Republican Gov. (and likely 2024 presidential hopeful) Ron DeSantis, who spent his summer prohibiting local schools, businesses and governments from trying to minimize transmission by requiring masks or vaccination while emphasizing costly post-infection treatments such as monoclonal antibodies instead.

“DeSantis critics and the mainstream media remain quiet as Florida’s COVID numbers drop,” read a recent headline on Newsmax, a right-wing site.

“Well it’s official, Florida currently has the LOWEST per capita COVID cases among the contiguous 48 states,” Steven Krakauer, executive producer of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” tweeted last week. “Looking forward to the next batch of DeSantis media coverage that’s sure to be coming soon…”

Units Served

The Dean’s Office

Graduate Academic Departments

Undergraduate Academic Departments

Graduate Recruiters

Undergraduate Recruiters

Internal/External COB Communications

Advancement

Alumni Services

Event Management Office

Community Relations and Projects

Executive and Professional Education

Dual Degree

The Pino Entrepreneurship Center

Florida SBDC at FIU

The Center for Leadership

Career Management Services

eMerge Americas Conference

Entrepreneurship Hall of Fame

Business Plan Challenge

Services Provided