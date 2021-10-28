Europe Functional Proteins Market is expected to grow from US$ 3,233.68 Mn by 2027 and estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027 | APC INC, FrieslandCampina, Abbott Nutrition

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Functional Proteins Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Functional Proteins Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The functional proteins market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 1,939.84 Mn in 2019 to US$ 3,233.68 Mn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The Europe functional proteins market is a highly fragmented market with the presence of considerable regional and local players providing numerous solutions for companies investing in the market arena. A changing perception among consumers of being healthy is fueling the demand for health products such as functional proteins. European consumers consume health products to prevent diseases and to feel healthy and they take more responsibility for both their physical wellbeing and mental health. Rather than focusing on treating illness, consumers recognize health increasingly in terms of preventing illness, feeling good and looking radiant. Moreover, the aging population in the region is another factor contributing to the market expansion. According to Center for the Promotion of Imports (CBI), it is estimated that by 2050, approximately 30% of the European population will be 65 and older, as opposed to 17% in 2013. The elderly population is considered as an important segment for natural healthcare manufacturers. Older people consume more self-care products than younger consumers and are highly interested in natural healthcare options. Geriatric population has specific health needs as they face much higher risks of joint problems, especially since the European population is increasingly overweight and inactive. Nearly 22% of European population is projected to be under long-term treatment for issues involving bones, muscles, and joints. Such instances are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the functional protein market players.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Functional Proteins Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Functional Proteins Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major Key players covered in this report:

APC INC

FrieslandCampina

Abbott Nutrition

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Arla Foods Ingredients Group

Cargill, Incorporated

Glanbia plc

DSM

Real Dairy Australia Pty Ltd.

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

Kerry

Saputo Ingredients

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Functional Proteins Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Functional Proteins Market segments and regions.

The research on the Europe Functional Proteins Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Functional Proteins Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Functional Proteins Market.

