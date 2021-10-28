North America Vision Guided Robotics Software Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2020 With Top Key Players are Robotic Vision Technologies, Inc., iRobot Corporation, MVTec Software GmbH, Pick-it N.V., Recognition Robotics Inc., Vision Nerf S.A., Nachi Robotic Systems, Inc., KUKA Robot Group, etc.

Vision Guided Robotics Software market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 230.81 Mn in 2018 to US$ 741.85 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 14.05% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The vision-guided robotics software developer uses to develop their codes on a single platform. However, a behavioral shift by the developer towards a different platform for the deployment of these software owing to growing technological advancements and requirements of the consumer is anticipated. For instance, Robot operating system (ROS) is an open source robot software framework which provides numerous debugging and development tools. The ROS comprises of hardware abstraction, mapping, sensing, subordinate device control, detection, message transmission, package management, motion planning functionality, and development environments. Approximately 20 organizations globally are cooperating with the development of a robotic system with the use of ROS.

By Robot Type

Mobile Robot

Fixed Robot

By Technology

2D Vision Guided

3D Vision Guided

By Application

Arc Welding

Assembly

Cutting

Palletizing & Machine Tending

Navigation

Random Bin Picking

Collaborative Robots

Others

By Vertical

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Food & Beverages

Others

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Fanuc Corporation

Robotic Vision Technologies, Inc.

iRobot Corporation

MVTec Software GmbH

Pick-it N.V.

Recognition Robotics Inc.

Vision Nerf S.A.

Nachi Robotic Systems, Inc.

KUKA Robot Group

