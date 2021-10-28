Travel Luggage Market 2021 Share, Growth By Top Company, Business Opportunity, Regional Analysis, Application, Driver, Trends & Forecasts By 2030

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Travel Luggage Market by Price Point (Value & Mid, Premium, Luxury), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Internet Sales, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the world) and By Country (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan China, India).

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Travel Luggage Market: Analysis By Price Point (Value & Mid-Level, Premium, Luxury), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Internet Sales, Others) – By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023” global travel luggage market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 7.06% during 2018 – 2023.

The Value & Mid category of Travel Luggage market accounts for larger market share and witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and is expected to grow in the forecast period on the back of rapid urbanization, growing middle income class group, emerging low cost products with better functionality and high durability. However, the demand for Travel Luggage in premium segment is anticipated to advance at higher rate owing to the increasing disposable income, changing lifestyle and growing perception of viewing Travel Luggage as part of lifestyle products in line with the emerging new products into the segment with integrated innovative products.

Amongst the regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the global Travel Luggage market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of Asia-pacific region include rapid urbanization, increasing investment in travel & tourism and rapidly increasing disposable income of middle class income group.

The report titled “Global Travel Luggage Market: Analysis By Price Point (Value & Mid-Level, Premium, Luxury), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Internet Sales, Others) – By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Travel Luggage Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Travel Luggage market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe

Scope of the Report

Global Travel Luggage Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023

• Global Travel Luggage Market – Size and Growth

• By Price Point – Value & Mid, Premium, Luxury

• By Distribution Channel – Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Internet Sales, Others

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Travel Luggage Market – Size and Growth

• By Price Point – Value & Mid, Premium, Luxury

• By Distribution Channel – Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Internet Sales, Others

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan, China, India

• • By Price Point – Value & Mid, Premium, Luxury

• By Distribution Channel – Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Internet Sales, Others

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• Policy and Regulatory Landscape

• Company Analysis – Samsonite International S.A., VIP Industries Ltd., RIMOVA, VF Corporation, Briggs & Riley Travelware, DELSEY, Fox Luggage Inc.

Customization of the Report

