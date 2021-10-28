Mosquito Repellent Ingredients Market 2021 Comprehensive Research Methodology, Regional Study and Business Operation Data Analysis by 2030

In a recent published report, Kenneth Research has updated the market report for Mosquito Repellent Ingredients Market for 2021 till 2030. Report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In the view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to be regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

U.S. Market recovers fast; In a release on May 4th 2021, the U.S. Bureau and Economic Analsysis and U.S. Census Bureau mentions the recovery in the U.S. International trade in March 2021. Exports in the country reached $200 billion, up by $12.4 billion in Feb 2021. Following the continuous incremental trend, imports tallied at $274.5 billion, picked up by $16.4 billion in Feb 2021. However, as COVID19 still haunts the economies across the globe, year-over-year (y-o-y) avergae exports in the U.S. declined by $7.0 billion from March 2020 till March 2021 whilest imports increased by $20.7 billion during the same time. This definitely shows how the market is trying to recover back and this will have a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, creating a huge demand for Mosquito Repellent Ingredients Market products.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Mosquito Repellent Ingredients Market. The market of Mosquito Repellent Ingredients has been analyzed By Ingredient Type (Natural and Synthetic), By Natural Ingredient Product Type (Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, Citronella, Others), By Synthetic Ingredient Product Type (DEET, Pyrethroids, IR3535, Picaridin and Others). The report also analyzes the Mosquito Repellent Ingredients Market By End Use (Coils, Vaporizers, Spray, Mat, Others), By Pest (Rodent, Bed Bug, Cockroach, Fly, Ant, Mosquitoes, Others) and also By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online). The report analyzes the Mosquito Repellent Ingredients Market By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of the World) and By Country (U.S, U.K, France, China, India, South Africa and Brazil). The report assesses the Mosquito Repellent Ingredients Market for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.

According to Azoth Analytics research report, “Global Mosquito Repellent Ingredients Market: Analysis By Ingredient Type (Natural, Synthetic), By Natural Ingredient, By Synthetic Ingredient, By Pest, By End Use, By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023) – By Natural Ingredient (Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, Citronella, Others), By Synthetic Ingredient (DEET, Pyrethroids, IR3535, Picaridin), By Pest (Rodent, Bed Bug, Cockroach, Fly, Ant, Mosquitoes), By End Use (Coils, Vaporizers, Spray, Mat)” global Mosquito Repellent Ingredients market is projected to display a modest growth represented by a CAGR of 2.54% during 2018 – 2023.

Over the recent years, global mosquito repellent ingredients market has been witnessing growth, on account of several driving factors including surging population of mosquitoes due to global warming, growing government initiatives for mosquito and other insect control as well as increasing health concerns and literacy levels of consumers. Furthermore, rising environmental concerns and the role of insecticides and repellents has been driving up the revenue of herbal or plant based active ingredients. Besides, growing focus on controlling and eliminating vector borne diseases is also expected to boost up sales in this market. In this research report, the market is segmented on the basis of ingredient type, product type, end use product, pest and distribution channel. By end use product, the segment of coils is predicted to hold its dominant position in the market. Amongst the regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the global mosquito repellent ingredients market in 2018. Moreover, APAC region is also predicted to maintain its dominant position in the market. Presence of vast consumer base, particularly in emerging nations such as China and India, in addition to rapidly growing urbanization as well as literacy levels is likely to drive the regional market.

Scope of the Report

Global Mosquito Repellent Ingredients Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Mosquito Repellent Ingredients Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Ingredient Type – Natural and Synthetic (By Value)

• By Natural Ingredient Product Type – Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, Citronella and Others (By Value, Volume, Average Price)

• By Synthetic Ingredient Product Type- DEET, Pyrethroids, IR3535, Picaridin and Others (By Value, Volume and Average Price)

• By End Use – Coils, Vaporizers, Spray, Mat and Others (By Value)

• By Pest – Rodent, Bed Bug, Cockroach, Fly, Ant, Mosquitoes and Others (By Value)

• By Distribution Channel – Offline and Online (By Value)

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Mosquito Repellent Ingredients Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Ingredient Type – Natural and Synthetic (By Value)

• By Natural Ingredient Product Type – Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, Citronella and Others (By Value, Volume, Average Price)

• By Synthetic Ingredient Product Type- DEET, Pyrethroids, IR3535, Picaridin and Others (By Value, Volume and Average Price)

• By End Use – Coils, Vaporizers, Spray, Mat and Others (By Value)

• By Pest – Rodent, Bed Bug, Cockroach, Fly, Ant, Mosquitoes and Others (By Value)

Country Analysis – U.S., U.K, France, China, India, Brazil and South Africa

(Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Mosquito Repellent Ingredients Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Company Share Analysis

• SWOT Analysis

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• Supply Chain Analysis

• Product Benchmarking

• Policy and Regulatory Landscape

• Company Analysis – Van Aroma, KIC Chemicals, Inc., Vertellus Specialties, Inc., Clariant, Qingdao Benzo Chemical Co., Ltd., Nanjing Ronch Chemical Co., Ltd. and Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

