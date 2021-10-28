North America SCADA Market Size 2021, Share, Global Industry Growth, Segments, Revenue, Future Analysis, Business Prospects and Forecast to 2030

In a recent published report, Kenneth Research has updated the North America SCADA Market report for for 2021 till 2030. Report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In the view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to be regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

U.S. Market recovers fast; In a release on May 4th 2021, the U.S. Bureau and Economic Analsysis and U.S. Census Bureau mentions the recovery in the U.S. International trade in March 2021. Exports in the country reached $200 billion, up by $12.4 billion in Feb 2021. Following the continuous incremental trend, imports tallied at $274.5 billion, picked up by $16.4 billion in Feb 2021. However, as COVID19 still haunts the economies across the globe, year-over-year (y-o-y) avergae exports in the U.S. declined by $7.0 billion from March 2020 till March 2021 whilest imports increased by $20.7 billion during the same time. This definitely shows how the market is trying to recover back and this will have a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, creating a huge demand for North America SCADA Market products.

According to the statistics by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) of the U.S. Dept. of Commerce, the gross output registered from the data processing, internet publishing and other information services industry grew from USD 162.5 Billions in 2010 to USD 530.4 Billion in 2020.

GMD predicts the SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) market in North America to exhibit a steady growth and generate an aggregate revenue of $42.59 billion over 2018-2023 owing to an increasing adoption of SCADA solutions in a magnitude of industries.

Highlighted with 18 tables and 43 figures, this 128-page report “North America SCADA Market by System Component, Architecture Type, Industry Vertical and Country 2014-2023” is based on a comprehensive research of North America SCADA system market by analyzing the entire regional market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2016, revenue estimates for 2017, and forecasts from 2018 till 2023.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America SCADA market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of system component, architecture type, industry vertical and region.

Based on system component, the market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2023 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Supervisory Station

• Remote Terminal Unit

• Programmable Logic Controller

• Human Machine Interface

• Communication Infrastructure

Based on architecture type, the market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2023 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

On basis of industry vertical, the market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2023 provided for each segment.

• Oil and Gas Industry

• Electrical Power Industry

• Chemical and Petrochemical Industry

• Water and Wastewater Treatment

• Transportation

• Telecommunication

• Pharmaceutical Industry

• Others

By country, the following national markets are fully investigated:

• U.S.

• Canada

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2023. The breakdown of national markets by system component and industry vertical over the forecast years is also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key SCADA vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America SCADA market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

B-SCADA Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Endress+Hauser AG

General Electric Co.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

TechnipFMC plc

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

