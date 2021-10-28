Latin America Cancer Screening Market 2021 – Development Share Analysis, Covid-19 Impact on Global Size, Demand Penetration, Future Scope with Top Key Players and Trends Forecast to 2030

In a recent published report, Kenneth Research has updated the Latin America Cancer Screening Market report for for 2021 till 2030. Report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In the view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to be regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

U.S. Market recovers fast; In a release on May 4th 2021, the U.S. Bureau and Economic Analsysis and U.S. Census Bureau mentions the recovery in the U.S. International trade in March 2021. Exports in the country reached $200 billion, up by $12.4 billion in Feb 2021. Following the continuous incremental trend, imports tallied at $274.5 billion, picked up by $16.4 billion in Feb 2021. However, as COVID19 still haunts the economies across the globe, year-over-year (y-o-y) avergae exports in the U.S. declined by $7.0 billion from March 2020 till March 2021 whilest imports increased by $20.7 billion during the same time. This definitely shows how the market is trying to recover back and this will have a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, creating a huge demand for Latin America Cancer Screening Market products.

Get a Sample PDF of report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10084354

According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Latin America cancer screening market

The Latin America cancer screening market is currently valued at USD 21.24 billion and is forecasted to achieve a growth rate of 7.19 % compound annual growth rate (CAGR) leading to a regional revenue of USD 30.06 Bn. Latin America’s growth is much slower compared to other regions. The region needs to work exclusively on its socio-economic and political framework to support the untapped growth of the cancer screening market.

By end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, laboratories and independent physicians and clinics. The hospital and laboratory segment will witness a progressive growth during the forecast period 2018-2023. Independent physicians and clinics will witness a healthy growth rate of 6.28% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

By screening type, the market is segmented into laboratory, genetic, imaging, biopsy and endoscopy tests. Genetic, biopsy and laboratory will be the leading segments during the forecast period 2018-2023 with biopsy witnessing a growth rate of 27.23% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

By application type, the market can be segmented into lung, breast, melanoma, kidney and colorectal cancer types. Melanoma and breast cancer will occupy a larger share of the market during the forecast period 2018-2023.

By countries, the market is divided into Brazil, Colombia and the rest of Latin America.

Key growth factors

The rising prevalence of target disorders, an aging population, and the presence of favourable government initiatives for early disease diagnosis. There is increased support from the government in the form of awareness campaigns and performance-based reimbursements to contribute towards the growth of the cancer screening market.

To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report – Get a Sample PDF of report Enquire before purchasing this report –https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10084354

Threats and key players

The region suffers from an imbalance in its socio-economic and political scenario which makes the services inaccessible. An informal and fragmented system will act as a major hurdle for the market while catering to the rising incidence of cancer cases.

Key players in the Latin America cancer screening market are Abbott diagnostics, Becton, Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare, Roche Diagnostics and Hologic Inc.

What is covered in the report?



1. Overview of the Latin America cancer screening market.

2. Market drivers and challenges in the Latin America cancer screening market.

3. Market trends in the Latin America cancer screening market.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the Latin America market segmentation based on type of end users (Hospitals, laboratories, independent physicians and clinics) – by type of screening (laboratory, genetic, imaging, biopsy and endoscopy) –by application (lung, breast, melanoma, kidney and colorectal).

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the Latin America market segmentation based on type of end users (Hospitals, laboratory, independent physicians and clinics) – by type of screening (laboratory, genetic, imaging, biopsy and endoscopy) –by type of application (lung, breast, melanoma, kidney and colorectal).

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data of cancer screening market by countries and others (other parts of Europe) – by revenue

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for country-wise segments – by revenue.

8. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major competitors operating in the Latin American market.

Why buy?



o Understand the demand for cancer screening market to determine the viability of the market.

o Understand the country-specific market size and observations for each segment.

o Develop strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights for each of the segments.

o Evaluate the value chain to determine the workflow and to get an idea of the current position where you are placed.

o Recognize the key competitors of this market and respond accordingly.

o Identify the initiatives and growth strategies taken by the major companies and decide the direction of further growth.

o Define the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services compared with the key players in the market.

Customizations available



With the given market data, Kenneth Research offers customizations according to specific needs. Write to us at [email protected]

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

For More Reports:

Kitchen scales Market

High Class KVM Switches Market

Triptorelin Acetate Market

Travel Vaccines Sales Market

Travel Vaccines Market

Travel Vaccines Market

Travel Vaccines Market

About Kenneth Research:

Rated as one of the best multi-client reselling agencies, Kenneth Research provides a single platform for insights on numerous industries for investors and companies who are willing to expand their business. The platform caters to industries that include Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, ICT and Telecom, Energy and Power, Automotive and Transportation, and several others, and offers the best strategic business consultancy services at a global level.

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609