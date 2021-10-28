Europe Cancer Screening Market Size, Share, Growth, 2021 Global Trends, Comprehensive Research Study, Top Players, Development Status, Opportunities, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Forecast Study 2025

In a recent published report, Kenneth Research has updated the Europe Cancer Screening Market report for for 2021 till 2030. Report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In the view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to be regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

Get a Sample PDF of report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10084353

Europe cancer screening market

Europe after North America is the second largest market leading the cancer screening market. The market is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of (CAGR) of 8.1% resulting in an annual revenue of USD 22.43 Bn during the forecast period (2018-2023). Increase in the aging population along with the rise in the number of cancer incidences is a key driving factor for the market. Western Europe is moving fast towards the adoption of performance-based remuneration systems.

By end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, laboratories and independent physicians and clinics. The Laboratory segment will witness a progressive growth during the forecast period 2018-2023 while the hospital segment will account for the maximum revenue of USD 11.18 billion during the forecast period.

By screening type, the market is segmented into laboratory, genetic, imaging, biopsy and endoscopy tests. Genetic, biopsy and endoscopy will be the leading segments during the forecast period 2018-2023.

By application type, the market can be segmented into lung, breast, melanoma, kidney and colorectal cancer types. Colorectal, kidney, melanoma and breast cancer will occupy a larger share of the market during the forecast period 2018-2023.

By countries, the market is divided into the United Kingdom (U.K.), France and Germany.

Key growth factors



Rise in the aging population, changing environmental conditions along with the adoption of a sedentary lifestyle is contributing to more cancer-related cases.

Threats and key players



Stringent regulations along with regulatory inter and intra state barriers pose many challenges for the region. Lack of associated funding and transparency in medical procedures turn out to be as threats to the market.

Key players in the European cancer screening market are F. Hoffman-La- Roche Ltd, Bayer AG, and Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Merck & co.

What is covered in the report?



1. Overview of the European cancer screening market.

2. Market drivers and challenges in the European cancer screening market.

3. Market trends in the European cancer screening market.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for Europe market segmentation based on type of end users (hospitals, laboratories, independent physicians and clinics) – by type of screening (laboratory, genetic, imaging, biopsy and endoscopy) –by application (lung, breast, melanoma, kidney and colorectal).

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for Europe market segmentation based on end-users (hospitals, laboratories, independent physicians and clinics) – by type of screening type(laboratory, genetic, imaging, biopsy and endoscopy) –by application (lung, breast, melanoma, kidney and colorectal).

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data of the cancer screening market by countries UK, Germany and Others (Other parts of Europe) – by revenue .

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for country-wise segments – by revenue.

8. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major competitors operating in the European market.

Why buy?



o Understand the demand for the cancer screening market to determine the viability of the market.

o Understand the country-specific market size and observations for each segment.

o Develop strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights for each of the segments.

o Evaluate the value chain to determine the workflow and to get an idea of the current position where you are placed.

o Recognize the key competitors of this market and respond accordingly.

o Identify the initiatives and growth strategies taken by the major companies and decide the direction of further growth.

o Define the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services compared with the key players in the market.

