Architectural Paints and Coatings Industry 2021 Global Market Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2025

Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Market 2021 Industry Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Global Architectural Paints and Coatings industry. Moreover, research report categorizes the global Architectural Paints and Coatings market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Architectural Paints and Coatings market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Architectural Paints and Coatings in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

The global Architectural Paints and Coatings market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2021-2025.

The Global Architectural Paints and Coatings market 2021 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Architectural Paints and Coatings market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Architectural Paints and Coatings manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Industry 2021 Market Research Report is spread across 113 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Global Architectural Paints and Coatings market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

AkzoNobel

Dow Chemical Company

PPG Industries

Sherwin-Williams

BASF Coatings

Valspar

Nippon Paint

Kansai Paint

Berger Paints

Becker Industrial Coatings

Caparol

Hempel

Jotun

Terraco Group

National Paints

Asian Paints

Arya Paints

Mas Paints

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Architectural Paints and Coatings market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This report focuses on Architectural Paints and Coatings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Architectural Paints and Coatings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Architectural Paints and Coatings market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Water-Borne

Solvent-Borne

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Residential

Non-Residential

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Architectural Paints and Coatings

1.1 Definition of Architectural Paints and Coatings

1.2 Architectural Paints and Coatings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Water-Borne

1.2.3 Solvent-Borne

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Architectural Paints and Coatings Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Non-Residential

1.4 Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Architectural Paints and Coatings Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Architectural Paints and Coatings Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Architectural Paints and Coatings Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Architectural Paints and Coatings Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Architectural Paints and Coatings Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Architectural Paints and Coatings Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Architectural Paints and Coatings

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Architectural Paints and Coatings

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Architectural Paints and Coatings

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Architectural Paints and Coatings

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Architectural Paints and Coatings

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Architectural Paints and Coatings Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Architectural Paints and Coatings Revenue Analysis

4.3 Architectural Paints and Coatings Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

5 Architectural Paints and Coatings Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Architectural Paints and Coatings Production by Regions

5.1.1 Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Production by Regions

5.1.2 Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Revenue by Regions

5.2 Architectural Paints and Coatings Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America Architectural Paints and Coatings Market Analysis

5.3.1 North America Architectural Paints and Coatings Production

5.3.2 North America Architectural Paints and Coatings Revenue

5.3.3 Key Manufacturers in North America

5.3.4 North America Architectural Paints and Coatings Import and Export

5.4 Europe Architectural Paints and Coatings Market Analysis

5.4.1 Europe Architectural Paints and Coatings Production

5.4.2 Europe Architectural Paints and Coatings Revenue

5.4.3 Key Manufacturers in Europe

5.4.4 Europe Architectural Paints and Coatings Import and Export

5.5 China Architectural Paints and Coatings Market Analysis

5.5.1 China Architectural Paints and Coatings Production

5.5.2 China Architectural Paints and Coatings Revenue

5.5.3 Key Manufacturers in China

5.5.4 China Architectural Paints and Coatings Import and Export

5.6 Japan Architectural Paints and Coatings Market Analysis

5.6.1 Japan Architectural Paints and Coatings Production

5.6.2 Japan Architectural Paints and Coatings Revenue

5.6.3 Key Manufacturers in Japan

5.6.4 Japan Architectural Paints and Coatings Import and Export

5.7 Southeast Asia Architectural Paints and Coatings Market Analysis

5.7.1 Southeast Asia Architectural Paints and Coatings Production

5.7.2 Southeast Asia Architectural Paints and Coatings Revenue

5.7.3 Key Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

5.7.4 Southeast Asia Architectural Paints and Coatings Import and Export

5.8 India Architectural Paints and Coatings Market Analysis

5.8.1 India Architectural Paints and Coatings Production

5.8.2 India Architectural Paints and Coatings Revenue

5.8.3 Key Manufacturers in India

5.8.4 India Architectural Paints and Coatings Import and Export

6 Architectural Paints and Coatings Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Production by Type

6.2 Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Revenue by Type

6.3 Architectural Paints and Coatings Price by Type

7 Architectural Paints and Coatings Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Consumption by Application

7.2 Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2021)

8 Architectural Paints and Coatings Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 AkzoNobel

8.1.1 AkzoNobel Architectural Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 AkzoNobel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 AkzoNobel Architectural Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Dow Chemical Company

8.2.1 Dow Chemical Company Architectural Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Dow Chemical Company Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Dow Chemical Company Architectural Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 PPG Industries

8.3.1 PPG Industries Architectural Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 PPG Industries Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 PPG Industries Architectural Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Sherwin-Williams

8.4.1 Sherwin-Williams Architectural Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Sherwin-Williams Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Sherwin-Williams Architectural Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 BASF Coatings

8.5.1 BASF Coatings Architectural Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 BASF Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 BASF Coatings Architectural Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Valspar

8.6.1 Valspar Architectural Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Valspar Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Valspar Architectural Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Nippon Paint

8.7.1 Nippon Paint Architectural Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Nippon Paint Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Nippon Paint Architectural Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Kansai Paint

8.8.1 Kansai Paint Architectural Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Kansai Paint Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Kansai Paint Architectural Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Berger Paints

8.9.1 Berger Paints Architectural Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Berger Paints Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Berger Paints Architectural Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 Becker Industrial Coatings

8.10.1 Becker Industrial Coatings Architectural Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 Becker Industrial Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Becker Industrial Coatings Architectural Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 Caparol

8.12 Hempel

8.13 Jotun

8.14 Terraco Group

8.15 National Paints

8.16 Asian Paints

8.17 Arya Paints

8.18 Mas Paints

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Architectural Paints and Coatings Market

9.1 Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2021-2025

9.2 Architectural Paints and Coatings Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America Architectural Paints and Coatings Forecast 2021-2025

9.2.2 Europe Architectural Paints and Coatings Forecast 2021-2025

9.2.3 China Architectural Paints and Coatings Forecast 2021-2025

9.2.4 Japan Architectural Paints and Coatings Forecast 2021-2025

9.2.5 Southeast Asia Architectural Paints and Coatings Forecast 2021-2025

9.2.6 India Architectural Paints and Coatings Forecast 2021-2025

9.3 Architectural Paints and Coatings Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Architectural Paints and Coatings Market Trend (Application)

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.3 Architectural Paints and Coatings Customers

11 Market Dynamics

11.1 Market Trends

11.2 Opportunities

11.3 Market Drivers

11.4 Challenges

11.5 Influence Factors

12 Conclusion

13 Appendix

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

………………………Continued

