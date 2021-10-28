Flight Data Monitoring Systems Market Impact Analysis of Covid-19 is projected to reach US$ 1,252.96 million by 2027 with CAGR of 9.5%

The flight data monitoring systems market in APAC is expected to grow from US$ 708.20 million in 2020 to US$ 1,252.96 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to 2027.

In APAC, China, India, and Japan are among the major countries with significant aircraft fleet. According to the IATA, the region witnessed a growth of 8.7% in passenger traffic for airways transportation in 2018 compared to that in 2017. This rise in passenger traffic generates a significant demand for commercial aircraft fleets to be operational. Accelerating economic growth and increasing incomes across the region are driving the business travel.

Major key players covered in this report:

• Curtiss-Wright Corporation

• FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Safran Electronics & Defense

• Teledyne Controls LLC

APAC Flight Data Monitoring Systems Market Segmentation

APAC Flight Data Monitoring Systems Market – By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

APAC Flight Data Monitoring Systems Market – By Solution Type

On Board

Ground

APAC Flight Data Monitoring Systems Market – By End User

Fleet Operators

Drone Operators

Investigation Agencies

