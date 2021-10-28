Yeast Extract Market Growth Trends with Upcoming Opportunities by 2027 – LEIBER GMBH, Titan Biotech, Synergy Flavors

The North America yeast extract market is expected to reach US$ 561.2 million in 2027 from US$ 389.6 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020-2027.

Yeast extract is a type of food flavoring agent that is used to make beer and bread. The yeast extract is added to foods such as cheese, soy sauce to give a savory flavor. The yeast extracts are comprised of cell contents of the yeast without the cell walls. The extract of yeast is also found in canned soups, frozen dinners, salty-snacks, and stews. The yeast extract doesn’t contain any GMO ingredients, chemical substances and synthetic additives or animal-derived ingredients. The yeast extract is a vital and rich source of amino acids, peptides, proteins, nucleotides, minerals, vitamins, and micro-nutrients.

Major key players covered in this report:

• Kerry Group

• Angel Yeast Co., Ltd.

• BioOrigin

• DSM

• LALLEMAND, INC.

• LEIBER GMBH

• Titan Biotech

• Synergy Flavors

• Ohly

• Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

NORTH AMERICA YEAST EXTRACT MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Technology

Autolyzed

Hydrolyzed

By Form

Powder

Paste

Liquid

By Application

Food & Beverages

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Reasons to buy the report

To understand the North America yeast extract market landscape and identify market segments that are most likely to guarantee a strong return

Stay ahead of the race by comprehending the ever-changing competitive landscape for yeast extract market

Efficiently plan M&A and partnership deals in North America yeast extract market by identifying market segments with the most promising probable sales

Helps to take knowledgeable business decisions from perceptive and comprehensive analysis of market performance of various segment form yeast extract market

Obtain market revenue forecast for market by various segments from 2019 to 2027 in North America region

