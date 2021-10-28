Middle East and Africa Edge Computing Market Report 2021 – Global Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts to 2030

In a recent published report, Kenneth Research has updated the Middle East and Africa Edge Computing Market report for for 2021 till 2030. Report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In the view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to be regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

U.S. Market recovers fast; In a release on May 4th 2021, the U.S. Bureau and Economic Analsysis and U.S. Census Bureau mentions the recovery in the U.S. International trade in March 2021. Exports in the country reached $200 billion, up by $12.4 billion in Feb 2021. Following the continuous incremental trend, imports tallied at $274.5 billion, picked up by $16.4 billion in Feb 2021. However, as COVID19 still haunts the economies across the globe, year-over-year (y-o-y) avergae exports in the U.S. declined by $7.0 billion from March 2020 till March 2021 whilest imports increased by $20.7 billion during the same time. This definitely shows how the market is trying to recover back and this will have a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, creating a huge demand for Middle East and Africa Edge Computing Market products.

Get a Sample PDF of report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10084361

According to the statistics by the World Bank, the exports of ICT goods globally increased from 11.164% of total goods exports in 2017 to 11.53% of total goods exports in 2019. Additionally, exports of ICT services increased from 5.61% of service exports (BoP) in 2001 to 10.37% of service exports (BoP) in 2017

Middle East and Africa Edge Computing Market

The Middle East and Africa edge computing market is expected to reach USD 1.46 Bn by 2023. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33%. Edge computing brings data processing nearer to IoT sensors to decrease latency and improve efficiency. The internet of things is driven by huge volumes of data evolving in our day-to-day lives. Collecting, sending, and processing massive quantities of data requires companies to act intelligently, quickly, and make better business decisions. Edge computing is a network of data centres that store, process data locally before sending them to the centres or cloud. It optimizes computing to avoid disruptions in sending and receiving data.

The Middle East and Africa edge market is further classified into applications and end users. Based on applications, it is further sub-classified into smart cities, smart factories, connected healthcare, connected vehicles, smart grids, and others. Other applications include edge computing in gaming and e-commerce. Smart cities holds the largest market share. Smart factories is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. Manufacturers are keen to use real-time tracking as IOT enables them to control the supply chain. It incorporates automation and improves production efficiencies.

Based on end users industries, edge computing networks are used in the manufacturing sector, energy and utility sector, IT and telecommunication, healthcare and life sciences, and consumer appliances. The IT and telecommunication sector is expected to grab the largest market share, followed by the manufacturing sector. This sector is shifting toward digital technologies. The region is also planning to deploy 5G networks. The Ministry of Culture and Information in Saudi Arabia announced Al Khobar to be the first city to test 5G network. The region is gearing up to 5G deployment.

By regions, the market is divided into UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the rest of MEA. Countries like UAE, Saudi Arabia, are expected to lead in edge computing deployments owing to their advancements in connective devices.

To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report – Get a Sample PDF of report Enquire before purchasing this report –https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10084361

Key growth factors



The Middle East and Africa is improving their data centre infrastructure as cloud computing is helping them drive business.

Edge computing is expected to provide immense opportunities for small and medium-size businesses to grow in this region.

Threats and key players

The crucial challenges faced by this region are lack of technical skill, security issues, and effective process to respond threat.

The key players in the Europe edge computing market are Cisco Systems, Inc, Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Google, and SAP.

What’s covered in the report?



1. Overview of the Middle East and Africa edge computing market.

2. The current and forecasted regional (UAE, Saudi Arabia, and rest of MEA) market size data for the Middle East and Africa edge computing market, based applications: smart cities, smart factories, connected healthcare, connected vehicle, smart grids, and other, based on end users industries: manufacturing, energy and utility, IT and telecommunication, healthcare and life science, consumer appliances, and transportation and logistics.

3. Market trends in the Middle East and Africa edge computing market.

4. Market drivers and challenges in the Middle East and Africa edge computing market.

5. Analysis of company profiles of major players operating in the market.

Why buy?



1. Understand the demand for the Middle East and Africa edge computing market by applications and end user industries to determine the viability of the business.

3. Formulate a product market strategy based on the position in the value chain and determine the optimal product/service placement.

4. Identify the gap areas and address them.

5. Develop strategies based on the industries and economic factors for each of the segments.

6. Define the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services with the key players in the market.

Customizations Available

With the given market data, Kenneth Research offers customizations according to specific needs. Write to us at [email protected]

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

For More Reports:

Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market

Power Semiconductor Market

X-ray Fluorescene Coating Thickness Gauge Market

Endoscope Washer-Disinfectors Market

Thermal Conductivity Market

About Kenneth Research:

Rated as one of the best multi-client reselling agencies, Kenneth Research provides a single platform for insights on numerous industries for investors and companies who are willing to expand their business. The platform caters to industries that include Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, ICT and Telecom, Energy and Power, Automotive and Transportation, and several others, and offers the best strategic business consultancy services at a global level.

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609